Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller has been dominant since making his major league debut. After being selected 29th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft, many knew he'd have no issues transitioning to the big leagues.

Miller, who made his debut on May 23, had a 2-0 record heading into Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies. He had no problems on the mound. The Dodgers rookie threw six innings of shutout baseball while striking out seven batters.

Miller's ERA has dropped to 0.78 on the season. He's been huge for the Dodgers, who have struggled with their pitching depth. They recently put Noah Syndergaard on the IL with a blister. Julio Urias had a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury on Friday. He was scheduled to start on Sunday but felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session.

Miller's performance cannot be overlooked. He's gone 16 straight innings without allowing a run. It may be the start of something special.

"Legend in the making" one fan tweeted.

"Rookie of the Year" another fan tweeted.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are starting to have huge expectations for Bobby Miller. But can you blame them? He's been nearly unhittable since his debut.

All eyes will be on Miller going forward. He's become an important arm of their rotation and is holding down the fort while their injured pitchers work their way back into the lineup.

Los Angeles Dodgers look good, but they have some stiff competition in the division

The Dodgers improved to 37-28 after their victory on Saturday. While they've looked good, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been superior. They lead the division with a 39-25 record.

The Diamondbacks are led by their ace Zac Gallen. He is 7-2 on the season with a 2.75 ERA, a league-leading 2.22 FIP, and a 5.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Gallen is one of the early contenders for the National League Cy Young Award.

Pitching isn't the only thing Arizona has going for them. They're also led by a young and exciting group of players. Rookie Corbin Carroll has been impressive this season, leading the league with a 163 OPS+. He went 3-for-5 with two home runs and a double against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

It will be tough for the Dodgers to repeat as National League West champions. They'll need Arizona to cool off after a hot start.

