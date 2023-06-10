Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was scheduled to start on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies but has been scratched. After a bullpen session, he felt some discomfort in his hamstring.

Urias has been sidelined since mid-May with a hamstring issue. This is a massive blow as the team is struggling with starting pitch depth at the moment. The Dodgers just placed Noah Syndergaard on the IL earlier in the week.

David Vassegh @THEREAL_DV Julio Urías will not start on Sunday. Left hamstring didn’t respond in last bullpen session. #Dodgers Julio Urías will not start on Sunday. Left hamstring didn’t respond in last bullpen session. #Dodgers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The injury isn't just a blow to the Dodgers but also to Urias. He's in the final year of his contract and was hoping to impress this year and a big contract he has worked for.

Urias has appeared in 10 games this season. He's compiled a 5-4 record with a 4.39 ERA on 55.1 innings pitched. That's far from the pitcher he's been the last two seasons. Last year, he led the league in ERA; the year before, he led the league in wins.

"Well Stone here's your shot. What an awful contract year" one fan tweeted.

"Oh no!" another fan tweeted.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are preparing for the worst. Hamstrings can be tricky injuries to recover from. They wouldn't be surprised if Julio Urias gets transferred to the IL.

The Dodgers will likely have a bullpen game on Sunday. Look for a barrage of pitchers to get work in on Sunday.

With Julio Urias injured, the Los Angeles Dodgers need to find arms

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation has been plagued with injuries this season. With Julio Urias' return up in the air, the team will have to figure something out quickly.

The Dodgers have been without Walker Buehler the entire season. He had Tommy John surgery on August 23. While a healthy 2024 season is on his mind, he would like to come back before the 2023 season ends.

Los Angeles placed Noah Syndergaard on the 15-day IL earlier in the week. He's dealing with a blister on his right index finger. They've also been without Dustin May for over three weeks now. May is dealing with a right forearm strain, which is concerning as he's coming off Tommy John surgery the year before.

The Dodgers can't afford another injury to their starting pitching staff. It will be tough for them to keep their second-place spot in the division while having so few arms available to go multiple innings.

Poll : 0 votes