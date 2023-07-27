Over the past decade, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been as close to unbeatable as it is possible for a modern team to get. Now, they are proving that they are able to get it done off the field.

On July 24, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation announced that they had put $1.5 million towards community projects. These include, but are not limited to, efforts to promote social justice, and stand in opposition to prejudice and homelessness.

While the efforts are nominally nebulous, the LADF did a fantastic job of breaking down the expenditure over the first half of the season. The percentage beside a given cause references the overall percentage of the $1.5 million that was allocated.

Healthcare (32%)

Homelessness (29%)

Education (26%)

Social Justice (13%)

With the solid investment turnaround, the LADF has raised $53 million over the past ten years, higher than any other MLB team charity across the same span of time. According to the same team reports, the LADF was able to positively impact abut 380,000 through their outreach programs so far this season.

With a record of 58-43, the Dodgers continue to lead their division, now with four games between themselves and the second-place San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers have won their division, the NL West, for nine of the last ten full seasons.

In addition to having some of the best lights-out pitching in the MLB, the Dodgers can hit. The one-two punch of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman is backed up by big bats like Max Muncy and JD Martinez. The club's 166 home runs this season rank second in the MLB, behind only the Atlanta Braves.

Los Angeles Dodgers show off their class

Most fans will not judge their team by incidence of charitable causes. However, the LADF has proven themselves to be expert fundraisers, as well as the ability to channel those funds to make a real and positive impact on the community. While the fate of the team may still be unknown, at least fans can be proud of their team for this one.