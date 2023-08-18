Los Angeles Dodgers record 10th straight victory, team 'on a roll' after trade deadline 

On Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers did what they do best by thumping the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 to extend their winning run to a season-high 10 games. Furthermore, they've advanced to a 14-1 record since the start of August.

"This team is really on a roll."

The Dodgers have achieved success throughout their current run in a variety of ways. Throughout the stretch, the starting pitching and bullpen have consistently been on excellent form.

This continued on Wednesday as Clayton Kershaw made his second start after being activated off the disabled list due to a left shoulder issue. In five innings of work, he gave up just one run while striking out two.

The #Dodgers are rolling.

"This run we're on right now is a shoutout to everybody. It takes everybody to put something together like this." Mookie Betts on the #Dodgers team effort in this 10-game win streak.

Clayton Kershaw's performance

The starting pitcher was outstanding on the night, with 13 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings to aid in the team's two-game sweep over the Brewers.

Clayton Kershaw on his start tonight and building back up.

During the regular season, Kershaw was his usual dominant form, compiling a 2.16 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with 62 strikeouts in 58.1 innings over 10 starts.

His good form has occasionally been missed due to his stability. Despite having a 3.03 ERA in 2019, which was a "down year" by his standards and his highest mark since 2008, he still placed ninth among eligible starters.

The team will be encouraged by Kershaw's performance and look to continue their winning streak as the playoffs inch closer.

The LA Dodgers sit pretty on top the NL table with a 74-46 record.