"Given the judge's ruling in California, can you suspend a guy for having consensual rough sex?" - Los Angeles Dodgers star remains in the midst of a nasty court battle, remains suspended from the league

The Los Angeles Dodgers have elevated themselves to the top of the National League West. A lot of news has been surrounding their highly skilled pitching staff. Clayton Kershaw is four strikeouts shy of breaking the club record. Walker Buehler also recently pitched the first complete game shutout of the 2022 season — and his first career — complete game shutout against division rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

News has been circling a member of the pitching staff who has not taken the ball for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a good while. Pitcher Trevor Bauer is still imbued in a sexual assault scandal that is threatening the pitcher's credibility on and off the field.

Keep reading to find out the latest in the Trevor Bauer sexual assault saga that has been unfolding before our very eyes.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer still imbued in a sexual assault case that has dampened the All-Star pitcher's reputation, potentially irreversably.

Trevor Bauer is known among baseball fans as one of the best right-handers in the game. He is a two-time All-Star, as well as the 2020 Cy Young Award winner. Recently, though, he has been caught up in quite the scandal.

USA TODAY Sports @usatodaysports



"Given the judge's ruling in California, can you suspend a guy for having consensual rough sex?" wonders one attorney. Trevor Bauer's MLB fate hangs in the balance, but what would he be suspended for exactly?"Given the judge's ruling in California, can you suspend a guy for having consensual rough sex?" wonders one attorney. usatoday.com/story/sports/m… Trevor Bauer's MLB fate hangs in the balance, but what would he be suspended for exactly?"Given the judge's ruling in California, can you suspend a guy for having consensual rough sex?" wonders one attorney. usatoday.com/story/sports/m…

"Trevor Bauer's MLB fate hangs in the balance, but what would he be suspended for exactly? "Given the judge's ruling in California, can you suspend a guy for having consensual rough sex?" wonders one attorney." - @ USA Today Sports

Long story short, Bauer was apprehended in June 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting a female acquaintance. The judge initially rejected a restraining order, but the drama was far from over there.

In March 2022, "The Athletic" magazine alleged that Bauer had fractured the skull of the woman involved. Bauer was placed on leave on account of the hefty accusations in March and has yet to play a game since.

After suing "The Athletic" for accusations that Bauer maintains are false and unsubstantiated, Major League Baseball is expected to release a verdict regarding the future of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

David Kisamfu @thedextazlab Trevor Bauer Files Lawsuit Against Female Accuser; Still Awaits Decision From Major League Baseball forbes.com/sites/christia… Trevor Bauer Files Lawsuit Against Female Accuser; Still Awaits Decision From Major League Baseball forbes.com/sites/christia…

"Trevor Bauer Files Lawsuit Against Female Accuser; Still Awaits Decision From Major League Baseball" - @ David Kinsamfu

The situation poses an interesting situation for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred as he takes careful steps to improve relations between his office and the MLBPA. Bauer was never charged with a crime in the state of California throughout the whole ordeal.

The MLB will have to think very carefully about what future it has in store for the Los Angeles Dodgers ace starter.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt