Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres | Preview, Odds, and Prediction | Friday, April 22nd

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Preview: Expect the Dodgers offense to show up big time

The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to Petco Park tonight to begin a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

Both of these National League West teams have racked up nine quick wins to start the season, with the Dodgers sitting at 9-3 and the Padres at 9-5.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

After losing two of their first three games, the Dodgers haven't looked back and have rattled off an 8-1 record in their last nine games. While the offense has been a little quieter than expected, the Dodgers still find themselves ranked in the top 10 of most important offensive categories. Looking at the lineup, the Dodgers are absolutely loaded. With three former MVP's in Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers are poised to have another season with over 100 wins. On top of that, the Dodgers have the best ERA as a pitching staff in the MLB. If this team can stay healthy, they could have a historic season in store. Manager Dave Roberts has even gone as far as guarenteeing a World Series title. Every manager should have that mindset going into the season, but Roberts knows that this team is different. Anything less than a World Series title will be considered a failure for the organization.

Young lefty Julio Urias will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight in search of his first victory of the season. Last start, Urias threw five scoreless innings against the Reds. If Urias can execute pitches tonight and keep the Padres from hitting the home run ball, he should receive enough run support to get into the later stages of the game.

San Diego Padres Preview

The San Diego Padres are riding a nice wave of momentum that has led to four consecutive wins. After the injury to star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., the outlook at the start of the season wasn't too positive. However, the Padres have shown they are capable of treading water until their best player returns. The Padres rank in the top 10 in team ERA and have received timing offensive production from key players Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer.

Nick Martinez will be on the mound for San Diego tonight, coming off a nightmare start against the Braves. Through five innings, Martinez gave up five runs and three home runs to Atlanta. To find success tonight, Martinez must find a way to keep the ball in the ballpark against a lineup capable of putting up runs at will.

Preview/Prediction

Los Angeles Dodgers Team Total over 4.5 (-110)

In eight out of their nine wins this season, the Dodgers have gone over this total line of 4.5. Nick Martinez hasn't shown enough ability to limit damage so far this season to really trust him to keep the Dodgers off the scoreboard for too long. Banking on the best lineup in the MLB to show up big tonight and score five or more runs.

