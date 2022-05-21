Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals Prediction & Match Preview - May 23rd | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals square off in the first game of a three-game series in Washington, D.C. The Dodgers are playing some of the best baseball, winners of five straight after dropping series to the Phillies and Pirates.

Compared to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Washington Nationals have been fairly inconsistent this season and are looking to rebuild. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. Let's preview the series opener and everything you need to know ahead of Monday's contest.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Monday, May 23, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

Los Angeles Dodgers Team Preview

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in the National League and are winners of five straight games. The team's ERA and runs per game sit atop Major League Baseball. The Dodgers team ERA is 2.86, and the team averages 5.5 runs per game.

Mookie Betts leads the team with eight home runs and is looking like his old self after a disappointing 2021 season. Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner have been the most consistent hitters in the Dodgers lineup. Freeman is batting .312 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. Trea Turner is batting .280 with two home runs and 27 RBIs.

Max Muncy and Justin Turner are off to slow starts. If the two of them start to heat up, watch out.

Key Player: Freddie Freeman

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One

Freddie Freeman is a key player for the Dodgers in this game. Freeman is batting .319 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. Look for Freeman to have a monster game in this one as he returns to play against the NL East.

Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineup

The Dodgers predicted lineup for Monday's game can be seen below.

1 Mookie Betts, OF 2 Freddie Freeman, 1B 3 Trea Turner, SS 4 Max Muncy, DH 5 Justin Turner, 3B 6 Will Smith, C 7 Chris Taylor, OF 8 Cody Bellinger, OF 9 Gavin Lux, 2B

Washington Nationals Team Preview

Washington Nationals v Miami Marlins

The Washington Nationals are a rebuilding team that has shown at times to be competitive, but at other times, they have looked like one of the worst teams in the league. It is what you would expect from a young team filled with prospects.

First baseman Josh Bell is off to a great start for the team. Bell is batting .316 with four home runs and 22 RBIs. Bell will be a top trade candidate before the July 31 deadline.

Juan Soto is having a bit of a slow start as he is batting only .250 but does have eight home runs. Look for Soto to have a big game in this one at home.

Key Player: Josh Bell

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Angels

Josh Bell is a key player in this matchup for the Washington Nationals. Bell will need to step up and have a big game at the plate if the Nationals want to win this one. Juan Soto will likely be pitched around, so it will be important for Bell to have a nice game at the plate.

Washinton Nationals Predicted Lineup

The Washington Nationals predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Cesar Hernandez, 2B 2 Juan Soto, RF 3 Josh Bell, 1B 4 Yadiel Hernandez, DH 5 Maikel Franco, 3B 6 Keibert Ruiz, C 7 Dee Strange-Gordon, LF 8 Victor Robles, CF 9 Aclides Escobar, SS

Dodgers vs. Nationals Match Prediction

This will be an interesting matchup as the Nationals have been unpredictable this season. All in all, take the Dodgers on the road in this one. Final score: Dodgers 5, Nationals 2.

Where to watch Dodgers vs. Nationals

The game can be seen on Spectrum SportsNet, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, and MLB Extra Innings. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt