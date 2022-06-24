"Loser Yankees being losers what else is new" "Things you absolutely love to see" - New York Yankees and Houston Astros fans brawl on Twitter after Jose Altuve is hit with a pitch to start the game

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros opened up a monumental series tonight at Yankee Stadium. Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch from Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon to start the game.

The two teams have been American League rivals for quite some time now. Many fans on both sides took to Twitter to discuss the matter.

One Houston Astros fan said that the Yankees are losers for throwing at Altuve.

A Yankees fan said that he was happy to see Altuve get hit by the pitch after the Astros were caught cheating.

Another Yankees fan said that Altuve had it coming. It's hard to tell if the pitch was intentional or not, but the series has just begun and will likely get interesting.

One fan said that the series will now get interesting.

One Yankee fan pointed out that the pitch was obviously not intentional, but he still does not mind the pitch.

It was an interesting start to a series for two teams that are not fond of one another.

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros begin a four-game series in the Bronx tonight

Giancarlo Stanton crushes a hit during a Houston Astros v New York Yankees game last season.

The Yankees and Astros begin a crucial four-game series tonight as two of the top teams in baseball square off. This very well could be an American League Championship Series preview, as the two teams previously met in the 2019 ALCS.

The Yankees come into play tonight with a record of 51-18, the best in all of baseball. The Astros enter with a 43-25 and sit atop the AL West standings.

Both teams rank in the top five in ERA and home runs per game. Overall, two of the most balanced teams in baseball should make for an exciting series.

What's on Tap?

Following tonight's game, the teams face off three more times at Yankee Stadium. Friday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT. Justin Verlander is the probable pitcher for the Astros. Verlander is 8-3 with a 2.30 ERA.

Verlander goes up against New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino. Severino is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA. This should be an excellent pitching matchup.

Both teams have multiple players with playoff experience. It will be interesting to see where each team ends up come October.

