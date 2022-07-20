“Love this for them!” “Things like this is what makes baseball great“ - MLB fans react to Wilson and William Contreras becoming the fifth brotherly duo to ever start together in the All-Star Game

We are currently witnessing something special with Willson and William Contreras. The Contreras brothers are both having great seasons for their respective teams and were both named starters for the National League All-Star Game this season.

For just the fifth time in Major League Baseball history, two brothers were named All-Star starters. The last time this happened in the MLB was back in 1992. It was well deserved, as both are putting up some solid numbers.

Willson Contreras has been one of the best players for the Chicago Cubs this season. In 78 games played, he is batting .253 with an .821 OPS, which is very impressive for a catcher. His 13 home runs are the second-most in the league among catchers.

His brother William has been a major offensive contributor for a very competitive Atlanta Braves team. He is currently batting .260, has a slugging percentage of .532 and an OPS of .877. He also has 11 home runs in just 46 games played, which is outstanding.

It is exciting to see two brothers who are so successful in Major League Baseball. This is really rare to see.

However, many argued that both the Contreras brothers did not deserve it over Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith. Smith is putting up very solid numbers this year and can definitely be considered an All-Star snub.

Multiple family members playing in the All-Star Game at the same time is uncommon itself. Whether they are brothers or father and son, it is impressive. Here are some of the most notable immediate family members to play in the All-Star Game together.

The Contreras brothers are not the only family members to be in the All-Star Game

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. playing for the Seattle Mariners

Although many families over the generations have seen multiple members play Major League Baseball, very few have played at the same time. Also, it is very unusual to see multiple members of a particular family have successful MLB careers, because the sport is just so difficult.

However, there have been a few brothers who have been successful at the same time in the MLB. Perhaps the most notable pair is Joe and Dom DiMaggio, who both played in the 1949 All-Star Game. Joe is a Hall of Famer, and Dom was a seven-time All-Star.

The most recent time this happened was with Roberto Alomar and Sandy Alomar Jr., who played together in the All-Star Game in 1991 and 1992. Roberto is in the Hall of Fame, and Sandy was a six-time All-Star and a Gold Glove recipient. Even their dad Sandy Alomar Sr. was an All-Star 20 years before them.

The only father-son duo to share the field together were the Griffeys. Ken Griffey Sr. was 40 when he was traded to the Mariners to play with his son Ken Griffey Jr. Ken Griffey Sr. had a very solid career in the MLB. His son is often regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

Family in Major League Baseball is always nice to see. It is great that we have a new set of brothers that will be great in the league for years to come.

