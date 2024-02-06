"Loving the fits" - Alex Bregman and family receive love from fans as Astros star rocks cowboy gear in Stockyards adventure

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan Elizabeth, are enjoying the offseason to the fullest. The couple recently visited Fort Worth Stockyards, Texas, and relived America's cowboy journey.

Reagan shared glimpses of the family's Stockyards adventure, which included the Astros star rocking in cowboy gear, much to the delight of fans.

"A weekend at the stockyards 🐮🍸🪩✨ congratulations to the Becks!" Reagan wrote in the caption

Fans reacted to the cowboy outfit of Alex Bregman.

"How fun!! Also loving the fits," said one fan.

Alex Bregman is motivated in his final year before heading to free agency

The two-time All-Star is in the final year of his five-year, $100 million contract. He will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season if the Astros don't extend his contract.

The 2024 season will be key for Alex Bregman, who will likely seek another multi-year contract in next year's free agency.

Talking about trade speculations in the Winter Meetings, Astros general manager Dana Brown said that he's in no mood to trade the club's cornerstone third baseman.

Bregman will enter the 2024 season like it's any other as he looks to give his best and win a third World Series ring.

“To be honest, I’m really not even approaching the season like there is anything looming really,” Bregman said. “I’m approaching the season like I want to play the best year of my career and have the best season I’ve ever had, and let everything fall where it falls.”

In 2023, Bregman slashed .262/.363/.441 with 25 home runs, 98 RBIs, 103 runs and 92 walks. He was a Gold Glove finalist at third base and had one AL MVP ballot to his name.

For the 2024 season, Bregman is keeping up with his daily routine and feels like he's in the best shape of his life.

“Physically I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life, mechanically with my swing, and being able to hit in the offseason for the first time in maybe four years has been amazing,” Bregman said.

“I can’t wait to get down there to Florida to get started on this season. Super motivated and optimistic, and looking forward to having the best season of my career.”

It remains to be seen which accolades are in store for him before he wraps up the 2024 season and heads to free agency.

