When it comes to the world of up-and-coming pitchers, it would be hard to find Paul Skenes' name anywhere but at the top. Freshly 21 years old, the right hander looks poised for a full and rewarding MLB career.

A former US Air Force cadet, Skenes has been pitching for Louisiana State University since the beginning of the baseball season. In that time, he amassed a 12-2 record, alongside a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 122 innings. After the season, he was named the NCAA pitcher of the year.

During LSU's game against the Tennessee Volunteers in an elimination round of the College World Series on June 17, the NCAA commentators were talking about how intense Skenes is.

big content guy @bigcontentguy sounds like a massive fucking douchebag tbh sounds like a massive fucking douchebag tbh https://t.co/qmZ91SEBxK

"sounds like a massive f***ing d****bag tbh" - big content guy

According to the ESPN announcers, Paul Skenes has a habit of walking around the LSU locker room, and calling out teammates for not working hard enough. While the commentators appeared to view his behaviour as a positive, most fans on Twitter had a different perception.

Stop It @EmbiidJuulel @bigcontentguy The hardest workers don’t talk about how hard they work @bigcontentguy The hardest workers don’t talk about how hard they work

Although LSU is locked in a 1-1 best-of-three series tie with the Florida State Gators, Paul Skenes is questionnable for his team on Monday night for the ultimate contest of the series. Since his 7.2 inning performance against Tennessee on June 17, Skenes has thrown 243 pitches. Jay Johnson, the LSU manager, was unclear about his plans for Monday night.

Jeff Lowenblabla @JLow2Sk @bigcontentguy Sounds like a horrible teammate. He’s lived a life of privilege and has been allowed to run his mouth without punishment. I hope he has a long career in a cubicle, gets over his alcoholism and drug addiction, and becomes a positive contributor to society. @bigcontentguy Sounds like a horrible teammate. He’s lived a life of privilege and has been allowed to run his mouth without punishment. I hope he has a long career in a cubicle, gets over his alcoholism and drug addiction, and becomes a positive contributor to society.

At 6-foot-6 and 235 lbs, Paul Skenes is a positive tank. He is largely expected to go very high in this year's MLB Draft, possibly to the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have the first overall selection.

Jerad 🎰 @BigDippa23 @bigcontentguy The hardest working guy in the clubhouse shouldn’t have to say it… it should be known by his actions not by his words. @bigcontentguy The hardest working guy in the clubhouse shouldn’t have to say it… it should be known by his actions not by his words.

TheDinoSir @colonelcarnosir @bigcontentguy Extremely unlikeable so the chances he goes to the Braves is like 99% @bigcontentguy Extremely unlikeable so the chances he goes to the Braves is like 99%

Saiyan Prince @OozaruVegeta69 @bigcontentguy Do that shit in a big league clubhouse and see whats up lmao @bigcontentguy Do that shit in a big league clubhouse and see whats up lmao

Paul Skenes will be a big name in the MLB, regardless of attitude

While Paul Skenes' locker-room antics may be lost on most fans, you do not become the next Justin Verlander by being milquetoast. It is likely that Skenes has been the best player on the field since his very early days. A natural leader, it is clear that Skenes demands a lot from himself and his teammates.

It is not clear if Skenes will get the ball tonight. However, even if he doesn't, it likely will not be too long before fans across the MLB get to see this stud for what he is. Perhaps then they will be slightly more understanding of his intensity, particularly if he is helping their team to win games at the top level.

