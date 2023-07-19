LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne endorses Accelerator energy drink trusted by Yankees legend Aaron Judge, teams up with A-List athletes as brand ambassador

Olivia Dunne is the newest addition to Accelerator's roster of A-list athletes.

The LSU gymnast, who is the NCAA's top female NIL earner, joins other athletes like Aaron Judge of the Yankees, Super Bowl champion tight end Travis Kelce of the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and others.

According to Dunne, she and Aaron Judge bonded over being part of the Accelerator roster and met Kelce at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles last week.

Seeing Judge and company in action at Yankee Stadium, where she watched New York's 3-1 loss to Baltimore in May, excited Dunne, she said. The gymnast said she looks forward to Accelerator every day before training.

Olivia Dunne's feud with the New York Times

Due to endorsement partnerships with companies like American Eagle, Motorola's Vuori and Forever 21, Olivia Dunne's off-court earnings soared, increasing her income to nearly $10 million in 2021.

Despite becoming one of the most famous athletes on social media, Dunne hasn't been immune to public criticism. The New York Times published an article on Dunne in November last year titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: S*x Sells."

According to the article, Dunne's fame was primarily brought on by her physical characteristics rather than her gymnastics skills.

Since then, Dunne has been spotted at other sporting events, such as the College World Series of baseball and NASCAR.

Additionally, Dunne shared a video of herself mouthing the phrase "My pronouns are U.S.A." while accompanied by two US servicemen. Some praised her patriotism, while others criticized her for abusing her fame.

