Olivia Dunne is an LSU gymnast. In addition to competing at several high levels in her sport, the 20-year old has also amassed a following on her various social media platforms that runs into the millions.

After enrolling at Louisiana State in 2020, Dunne's freshman year was severly impacted by the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 lockdown. To keep herself occupied, Dunne began sharing videos of her routines on TikTok.

It was not long before her fame took off. By 2023, she had amassed more than 7 million followers across her various social media channels. Additionally, due to a change in NCAA policy that allowed athletes to earn money from their image and likeness, Dunne also began to get fabulously wealthy.

In mid-2023, Dunne revealed that she had received a payment of $550,000 for a single social media post. Additionally, she has been the focal point of many interviews and appearances with high-profile influencers, only adding to her clout.

On a June 29 appearance on the Full Send Podcast, a show hosted by a crew of Canadian pranksters, Dunne shed some light on her lucrative partnerships. According to Olivia Dunne, long-term partnerships are more preferable to short-erm deals, despite evidently profiting massively off of the latter. Dunne said:

"What I love with certain brands is getting long-term brand deals. Those are probably the best because you build a relationship with the brand and they want you year after year."

This year, Dunne announced her relationship with Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates' first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. A former LSU athlete himself, Dunne was seen cheering him on as the LSU Tigers clinched the College World Series in June.

Shortly before she announced her relationship with Skenes, Dunne posted a flirtatious video at a New York Yankees game in June. Many perceived her to be one of the most eligible bachelorettes around before she announced her relationship with the pitching star.

Olivia Dunne remains one of the top athletic icons today

At just 20, Dunne has already leveraged her talent to become very wealthy. Now, as her career advances and developes, there is no way of knowing what heights she will ascend to. However, at least we now know that long-term is the way to Dunne's heart, and TikTok account.