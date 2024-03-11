Lucas Giolito Injury Update: Red Sox pitcher set to undergo elbow surgery Tuesday, season likely over

Lucas Giolito, a Boston Red Sox pitcher, will have surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday. He will either need Tommy John surgery or an internal bracing procedure. This might put an early stop to his season. Boston manager Alex Cora informed the media about the situation on Monday.

Giolito made the decision to have surgery after visiting Alabama to see Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas last week.

Lucas Giolito signed a $38.5 million contract with the Boston Red Sox in the offseason. He pitched two scoreless innings on March 1 against Minnesota before leaving the game due to an elbow injury. In that game, he was tagged for four runs.

This is not the first time that the pitcher has undergone surgery. The 29-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2012.

Giolito's injury will impact Boston's season. The team's starting group has a hole that will need to be filled, and the coming weeks will be important for the team.

Red Sox in rush to fill in gap following Gilolito's injury

The Red Sox suffered a severe blow with Lucas Giolito likely missing the season due to elbow surgery.

The Red Sox have a few options to fill the gap. They can find potential new players to step up from their own group. That includes Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock. They can also seek out free agents and make trades.

