Luis Arraez position: Where will the All-Star infielder play for Miami Marlins?

Luis Arraez, formerly of the Minnesota Twins, is on the move. For the first time in his MLB career, the 25-year-old Venezuelan will find himself in a uniform other than that of the Twins.

Arraez is heading south to Miami in a trade that sent Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez to the Minnesota Twins. With the acquisition of Luis Arraez, the Marlins have greatly improved at the top of their order.

Arraez had the highest batting average in the American League last season, hitting .316. The second baseman also gained his first All-Star appearance since joining the Twins back in 2019.

MLB @MLB Marlins are reportedly acquiring INF Luis Arraez from the Twins for RHP Pablo López, SS Jose Salas and OF Byron Chourio, according to MLB.com 's @Feinsand Marlins are reportedly acquiring INF Luis Arraez from the Twins for RHP Pablo López, SS Jose Salas and OF Byron Chourio, according to MLB.com's @Feinsand. https://t.co/iRYbawY4A5

Luis Arraez solidified his role as the leadoff man for the Minnesota Twins. Apart from his stellar batting average, Luis Arreaz registered 603 plate appearances, 88 runs, and 50 walks last year.

Speaking to ESPN about the trade, Miami Marlins General Manager Kim Ng said that Jazz Chisholm Jr., who played second base for the Marlins last season, will move to center field to accommodate Arraez.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Miami Marlins are moving Jazz Chisholm to center field, GM Kim Ng says. Chisholm has played exclusively as a second baseman and shortstop during his big league career. Luiz Arráez will take over as the full-time second baseman, with Jean Segura manning third. The Miami Marlins are moving Jazz Chisholm to center field, GM Kim Ng says. Chisholm has played exclusively as a second baseman and shortstop during his big league career. Luiz Arráez will take over as the full-time second baseman, with Jean Segura manning third.

Chisholm Jr. had 14 home runs and 45 RBIs in 60 games for the Marlins last season. Luis Arraez will share the infield with third baseman Jean Segura, who signed as a free agent with the Marlins this past offseason.

Arraez will undoubtedly be a big loss for the Minnesota Twins. The team recently re-signed their wayward shortstop, Carlos Correa. Last year, Correa and Arraez formed a formidable team between second base and shortstop.

Arraez is only 25, and his contract is not due to expire until 2024. The trade marks the first time that a player has won a batting championship, only to be traded the following season. The last player to do so was Rod Carew, who was traded by the Twins to the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 1979 season.

Luis Arraez is a big addition to the Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins are a young and exciting team. However, they have hitherto been unable to keep up with the big bats in their division. With the addition of Arraez, the team will be looking to return to the postseason for the first time in a full year since winning the World Series in 2003.

