Luis Arraez's wife pens strong message after Padres star's injury scare

San Diego Padres player Luis Arraez's wife, Gladys, recently shared her heartfelt thoughts after the three-time All-Star was hospitalized. The Padres’ series finale on Sunday against the Houston Astros began with a frightening moment involving Arraez.

Ad

In the first inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a walk, bringing Arraez to the plate. After making contact with the ball, Arraez attempted to beat out a drag bunt to first base. In the process, he collided with Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon and fell to the ground.

Arraez’s head struck Dubon’s shoulder, and he was unable to get up. He was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to the hospital.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Later, his wife Gladys shared a photo of Arraez from the hospital, along with a heartfelt message that read:

"God's mercy is so great, he has a purpose for you, you left the hospital standing. You are strong. Thank God 🙏🏼 (La misericordia de Dios es tan grande, tiene un propósito contigo, saliste del hospital de pie. Eres fuerte. A Dios Gracias)”

Ad

Gladys IG (Credits: Instagram/@gladysgaby)

The image featured Luis Arraez lying in a hospital bed with a neck brace. Gladys also shared a picture of herself on a video call, showing support for her husband.

Ad

Although Luis Arraez was out on a sacrifice bunt, Fernando Tatis Jr. successfully advanced to second base. Later in the inning, Tatis Jr. had the opportunity to advance further and eventually scored a run for the Padres.

In the third inning, a Padres player hit an RBI single to give San Diego a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, the Astros’ offense rallied to tie the score. Fernando Tatis Jr. then launched a go-ahead 427-foot homer in the seventh inning, setting the final score at 3-2 and adding another win to the Padres’ record.

Ad

Luis Arraez's wife Gladys celebrates the Padres star’s birthday with heartfelt message

On April 9, Luis Arraez celebrated his 28th birthday alongside his wife, Gladys. The couple shared a clip from their special day on Instagram, with Gladys writing a heartwarming caption (translated):

“Happy birthday, my love♥️!! May God bless you, I feel deep love and admiration for you, may you have a thousand more years🙏🎂♥️ I love and miss you!”

Ad

Before Sunday’s game ended, Luis Arraez was able to return to the San Diego Padres' clubhouse. Initial testing has brought positive news, revealing Arrarez has avoided any fractures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More