Luis Arraez's wife pens strong message after Padres star's injury scare

San Diego Padres player Luis Arraez's wife, Gladys, recently shared her heartfelt thoughts after the three-time All-Star was hospitalized. The Padres’ series finale on Sunday against the Houston Astros began with a frightening moment involving Arraez.
In the first inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a walk, bringing Arraez to the plate. After making contact with the ball, Arraez attempted to beat out a drag bunt to first base. In the process, he collided with Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon and fell to the ground.
Arraez’s head struck Dubon’s shoulder, and he was unable to get up. He was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to the hospital.
Later, his wife Gladys shared a photo of Arraez from the hospital, along with a heartfelt message that read:
"God's mercy is so great, he has a purpose for you, you left the hospital standing. You are strong. Thank God 🙏🏼 (La misericordia de Dios es tan grande, tiene un propósito contigo, saliste del hospital de pie. Eres fuerte. A Dios Gracias)”
The image featured Luis Arraez lying in a hospital bed with a neck brace. Gladys also shared a picture of herself on a video call, showing support for her husband.
Although Luis Arraez was out on a sacrifice bunt, Fernando Tatis Jr. successfully advanced to second base. Later in the inning, Tatis Jr. had the opportunity to advance further and eventually scored a run for the Padres.
In the third inning, a Padres player hit an RBI single to give San Diego a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, the Astros’ offense rallied to tie the score. Fernando Tatis Jr. then launched a go-ahead 427-foot homer in the seventh inning, setting the final score at 3-2 and adding another win to the Padres’ record.
Luis Arraez's wife Gladys celebrates the Padres star’s birthday with heartfelt message
On April 9, Luis Arraez celebrated his 28th birthday alongside his wife, Gladys. The couple shared a clip from their special day on Instagram, with Gladys writing a heartwarming caption (translated):
“Happy birthday, my love♥️!! May God bless you, I feel deep love and admiration for you, may you have a thousand more years🙏🎂♥️ I love and miss you!”
Before Sunday’s game ended, Luis Arraez was able to return to the San Diego Padres' clubhouse. Initial testing has brought positive news, revealing Arrarez has avoided any fractures.