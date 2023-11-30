Luis Severino and wife Rosmaly turn showstoppers in stylish black tux and thigh-slit black bodycon dress at Nestor Cortes' wedding.

New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino and his wife, Rosmaly, recently caught attention with their matching outfits at the wedding of New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr., his former teammate, and Alondra in Miami. The couple uploaded a mesmerizing picture of themselves on Instagram.

In their recent Instagram post, the couple showcased their all-black outfits from the wedding eve on Sunday. Luis Severino was seen in a classic black tuxedo suit paired with studded loafers. On the other side, Rosmaly Severino wore a stunning thigh-slit black bodycon sequin dress, complemented by a Victorian crystal choker and a sleek low ponytail for an elegant yet chic look.

The beautiful couple turned heads with their all-black outfits as they kissed each other in a stunning frame.

Luis Severino has been married to Rosmaly Severino, who are both from the Dominican Republic, for eight years. Rosmaly Severino serves as the CEO of the Luis Severino Foundation, a philanthropic organization.

MLB analyst hails Mets' $13 Million deal with Luis Severino as a "Bold Move"

Former New York Yankees ace Luis Severino agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with the New York Mets on Wednesday, as reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. The unexpected move by Steve Cohen's company to invest in the veteran pitcher has sent shockwaves throughout the baseball community.

"I think it's a great gamble," MLB analyst Dan O'Dowd said. "I thought it was a good gamble for somebody at the trade deadline a year ago just because you saw upper-level stuff. It hasn't been since 2018, he's only pitched 209 innings since that year. For me, he's got to physically work harder this year. His body type changed dramatically from 2018 to now."

Since 2018, his injury woes have raised uncertainties about whether he will have a healthy year, which is crucial for securing a multiyear deal in the upcoming offseason.

