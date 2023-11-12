Madisyn Seager's dazzling blue dress coupled with Corey Seager's charm hit the CMA awards

Two-time World Series champion Corey Seager was spotted with his wife, Madisyn Seager, on the red carpet at the 57th Country Music Association Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

"casual first off season date night at the cma awards" - madyseager

The Texas shortstop looked handsome in a black suit, while Mady donned a dazzling glittery blue dress, which caught everybody's attention as she stepped on the red carpet.

At the 57th annual CMA Awards at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, World Series MVP Corey Seager made a surprise appearance as a presenter. Seager presented the Single of the Year winner alongside country music performers Parker McCollum and Brian Kelley.

"Corey Seager presenting awards at the CMA’s with noted Rangers fan Parker McCollum! How cool is that!" - WritingRangers

Madisyn Seager and Cody Seager share a lovable bond

Madisyn Seager's husband, Cody Seager, has made her an avid baseball fan. She was always a fixture on the sidelines during the MLB season, in addition to supporting him during his games in high school and in the minor leagues.

She was present when Corey and the Rangers won the World Series in 2023, and she talked about how inspiring it was to see him reach his individual objectives and set postseason records.

"Corey Seager , along with his wife, Mady, and father, Jeff, hosted a hitting clinic at the RangersYA. 24 athletes received instruction from Corey and Jeff Seager. They also received Adidas backpacks, cleats, batting gloves and other baseball equipment from Corey and Mady" - RangersCare

Madisyn Seager moved to California to be with Corey shortly after he signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers following a seven-year stint with the LA Dodgers. They relocated to the southern Dallas-Fort Worth region owing to a career change, but not before Madisyn reflected on their time in the City of Angels.

"This morning, Corey Seager and his wife Mady hosted a back-to-school shopping spree for 50 Arlington ISD students. The Seager's were joined at @Academy by multiple teammates and front office executives" - Rangers

The couple has a zeal to help the needy and provide for the poor. Both Corey and Mady participate in drives and host community events to aid those in need. They also host summer camp sessions to help budding players achieve success.