“Making this look flawless” - Fans delighted as Olivia Dunne unveils stunning flexibility routine amid ongoing 2024 NCAA gymnastics season

Olivia Dunne is known for a lot of things. She has been one of the top faces of the LSU gymnastics side and has regularly put in important performances for her side. Apart from that, she's a famous young personality on social media and has been entertaining and mesmerizing her fans on platforms like Instagram, TikTok and many others.

The 21-year-old has often stunned her fans with her gymnastic skills. This time was no different as fans were awestruck after she posted a video of her stunning flexibility routine on Instagram, captioning it:

"I 🫶🏼 Tumbling #gymnastics #lsu #tumbling"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans didn't waste any time reacting to the routine, complimenting her impressive technique and balance.

Fan's react to Olivia Dunne's flexibility

Dunne's LSU Tigers are competing in the 2024 NCAA gymnastics season. Fans would surely hope to see this kind of flexibility on the field from the gymnast to help her team win this competition.

Olivia Dunne reflecting on balancing between fame and college

LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne is popular among netizens. Although she is just 21, the star has often amazed people with her great gymnastic skills and is followed by millions of loving fans on social media.

She once opened up on how she manages both her fame and being a student at the same time. While talking about it she pinpointed how support from the family is the first thing needed:

"I would say having a good support system is so important. My family stands behind me, and my mom helps me. My sister helps put together videos and sends them to the brand while I'm at practice or competing, so she's definitely a huge component in my everyday life, helping me with these brand deals.

"Having a good support system and compartmentalizing your day so you don't get overwhelmed."

Dunne will certainly be utilizing her support system with the 2024 gymnastics season entering a pivotal time.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.