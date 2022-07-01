"Making MLB history" "The Pirates are starting to make me have hope again" - MLB fans react to Pittsburgh Pirates' historic 3-HR game from 3 different players in same month

The Pittsburgh Pirates are a mediocre team at best this season. However, they did just make MLB history in June. They were the first team to see three separate players have three-home run games all in the same month.

Hitting three home runs in one game is an outstanding feat, as it has happened just seven times this season. Three of those have come from Pittsburgh Pirates batters in the last two weeks.

It all started when Pirates rookie Jack Suwinski belted three home runs against the San Francisco Giants on June 19. Then, just 10 days later, Bryan Reynolds had three homers in an epic 8-7 win against the Washington Nationals on June 29. It happened again the game after Reynolds' feat as well, when catcher Michael Perez hit three home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Although many teams have had two players do this in a single month, the Pirates are the first to have three complete the feat. The Pirates did not even need the entire month, as the three accomplished this in just an 11-day span.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have not performed well at all this season. They currently have a record of 31-45 and are 12 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central. However, they do have some young talent in KeBryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz, so the future looks promising.

The Pirates have also been looking better than they have in the previous months of this MLB season. They have beaten some competitive teams such as the Brewers and the San Francisco Giants recently.

After seeing that the Pirates made MLB history, fans were both shocked and impressed. Here is what the baseball fans on Twitter had to say regarding the feat.

Fans react to Pittsburgh Pirates players making MLB history

Although the Pirates are currently mediocre, they do have a lot of young talent that will prevail in the seasons to come. Fans are excited for the future of the team.

Jon McRobie @JontheBerserker @ESPNStatsInfo If this team had some pitching they could be dangerous @ESPNStatsInfo If this team had some pitching they could be dangerous

Brian Nau @BrianNau18

Alot young hitting talent still coming

Cherington needs to prioritize the bullpen this winter @ESPNStatsInfo Young Bucs hitting BombsAlot young hitting talent still comingCherington needs to prioritize the bullpen this winter @ESPNStatsInfo Young Bucs hitting BombsAlot young hitting talent still comingCherington needs to prioritize the bullpen this winter

Oneil Cruz has shown to be one of the best MLB prospects baseball has seen in just a short amount of time. Imagine if he also hit three home runs in a single game.

ESPN is always on the ball when it comes to impressive stats like this. Most probably did not know this was historic.

Beñ @Vol4life123 @ESPNStatsInfo You all never cease to amaze me the ridiculous amount of stats you all track @ESPNStatsInfo You all never cease to amaze me the ridiculous amount of stats you all track

There were some haters because the Pirates have struggled this season.

Austin Molinich @molinich17 @ESPNStatsInfo And not a single one will come close to 40 @ESPNStatsInfo And not a single one will come close to 40

NBA CHAMPS!!!!! @chris_bucks34 @ESPNStatsInfo I’d say the league should test the team but they forgot a team plays in Pittsburgh. @ESPNStatsInfo I’d say the league should test the team but they forgot a team plays in Pittsburgh.

This is a milestone feat for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Having one three-home run game is difficult enough. Having three of them in just a two-week span is just absolutely unheard of. It is going to be interesting to see how this young Pirates team performs in the near future.

