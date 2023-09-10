Dansby Swanson, a shortstop for the Chicago Cubs, and Mallory Pugh, a United States Women's National Soccer Team member, are married. Despite having a shared relationship as sportsmen, the two have managed their respective sports seasons' travel requirements and timetables.

They prioritize their work while also making time for one another. Dansby and Mallory both achieved great success in their specialized industries. Mallory Pugh is also a former University of Colorado student.

According to Mallory, Dansby is very supportive during games, which has also been vital for her and their relationship. She spoke with Just Women's Sports channel on YouTube and shared about Dansby's supportive nature.

Dansby said, "I think we're both competitive, and we bring the best out of each other."

The bond between Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson proposed to Mallory after several years of dating. On Dec. 3, 2021, he posted a snapshot of the proposal. The well-known couple began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in December 2021.

When Mallory Pugh scored for the United States Women's National Soccer Team against Colombia, she broke the Olympic record for the youngest woman to score.

Pugh contributed to the heritage of the USWNT by scoring for her country in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. She achieved the third-youngest goal scorer in team history at the World Cup. She took part in each match the team played during the World Cup group stage.

Swanson, on the other hand, added 25 home runs, 96 RBIs, a Gold Glove and his first All-Star selection in 2022 to his resume. The Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies were reportedly among the teams interested in signing him.