USWNT star Mallory Pugh and MLB player Dansby Swanson share a cute love story. The couple started dating in 2017 and appearing on the "Snacks" podcast last year, Pugh got candid about how Dansby pulled out all the stops for the grand wedding proposal.

"Yeah we went to Miami and celebrated. He did a good job he put like a lot of thought into it and planned very well. It's probably not at the forefront of his mind I would say. But the fact that he flew in on his off day to be there... I feel like most guys wouldn't do that, in the middle of their season so props to Dansby."

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson came into a relationship, following a fortuitous encounter with Dansby's former teammate Jace Peterson, who is married to Mallory Pugh's sister.

Swanson and Pugh got engaged about a month after Swanson and the Atlanta Braves won the World Series.

The couple said "I do" at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, on December 10, 2022.

Mallory Pugh & Dansby Swanson - a power athletic couple

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson have each excelled in their respective fields. Swanson has been a dominant shortstop in the MLB for many years, even helping the Braves win the World Series in 2021. Pugh, on the other hand, has already made a name for herself with the US National team at the youthful age of 25, igniting the footballing globe.

Pugh, who was 17 at the time, made her debut for the United States Women's National Team in January 2016. She became the 19th American player to score in her first game when she did so in her debut. She won the World Cup with the national team, and she is still a crucial member of the group.