Mallory Swanson was known as Mallory Pugh before getting married to shortstop Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs. Pugh competes for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Pugh has amassed 10 assists in his career earlier than any other player in USWNT history.

Pugh made Olympic history in 2016 by being the youngest player to compete and score. Pugh also assisted the USWNT in 2019 in winning the FIFA Women's World Cup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

she believes woo!! - malpugh

Mallory Pugh, a U.S. women's soccer star, once talked about how her faith in God helped her get through one of the worst years of her life in a video interview with Sports Spectrum.

“I grew up in the church. I’ve always had a background, but I wouldn’t necessarily say I had a true relationship that I have now with God,”

USA Soccer star Mallory Pugh Swanson on growing in her faith and living for God (FULL INTERVIEW) - SportsSpectrum

Pugh also talked about how she had felt stuck in her game and had begun to wonder who she was outside of it.

"I was like so felt.. my identity was so wrapped up in soccer....when the game starts going away from you.... you actually starts questioning, am i suppose to do what I do"

"God took it away from me... so that I can go and find him... that i cannot like live without him"

Pugh also acknowledged that one of the ways God had shaped her over the past few years is via her relationship with Swanson.

This man right here. He inspires me everyday. Yeah he’s a great baseball player but if anyone knows him he’s an even better person. He helps me live out my faith is Jesus. Gods plan for him hasn’t been easy.....- malpugh

Marriage of Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson

Jace Peterson, a former teammate of Dansby Swanson's on the Atlanta Braves who also happens to be married to Mallory's sister Brianna, provided the introduction between Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh.

happy birthday to my dance partner for life ♥️May God continue to lead you into the man that touches so many and may He continue to use you for His glory. Here’s to many blessings for 29! I love you! - malpugh

Over the course of four years, Dansby and Mallory's friendship became closer. Swanson thought it was the ideal time to further their relationship in 2021 as he basked in the success of the Atlanta Braves' World Series victory.

Reiterating their steadfast dedication to one another, the duo joyously announced their engagement. In December 2022, Dansby and Mallory exchanged meaningful vows in front of their loved ones, beginning the wonderful path of marriage.