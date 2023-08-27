USWNT star Mallory Pugh reserved special mention for soon-to-bee husband, Dansby Swanson, while on the Snacks podcast last year, crediting him for making taking the extra step to help plan their wedding despite his busy MLB schedule.

While she conceded that it wasn't at the "forefront of his mind" when quizzed about his involvement by hosts Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams, she made sure to make note of how he flew in on his off days. Counting herself lucky, Pugh praised him further by stating she didn't think most guys would do what he did!

"It's probably not at the forefront of his mind I would say. But the fact that he flew in on his off day to like be there...I feel like most guys wouldn't do that, in the middle of their season so props to Dansby," Pugh conceded to Mewis and Williams while on the pod.

Pugh and Swanson got engaged roughly a month after Swanson lifted the World Series title with the Atlanta Braves. The couple tied the knot at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, in a dream wedding on December 10, 2022.

"For the very first time… Mr. and Mrs. Swanson! 12.10.2022," - @dansbyswanson, Instagram.

Swanson and Pugh began dating in 2017 after a chance introduction by Dansby's former teammate, Jace Peterson, who is married to Pugh's sister.

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson are a power athletic couple

Both Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh have gone above and beyond in their respective careers. Swanson has been a commanding presence at shortstop in the MLB for numerous seasons, even winning the World Series with the Braves in 2021. Pugh on the other hand has set the footballing world alive with the US National team at the tender age of 25, already establishing herself a star with the national team.

"A World Champion and a fan… guess who’s the fan?" - @dansbyswanson, Instagram.

Pugh made her international debut with the United States Women's National Team in January 2016 and was 17 years old then. She scored in her debut game, making her the 19th American player to score in her first game. She is a World Cup champion with the national team and continues to be an integral part of the team.

The couple continue to be each other's biggest fans, often spotted cheering each other on at their respective games.