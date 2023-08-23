Mallory Pugh, a U.S. Women's National Soccer Team member, and Dansby Swanson, a Chicago Cubs shortstop, are married.

Even though they share a bond as athletes, the two have balanced the demands of travel and schedule for the seasons of their sports.

Mallory Pugh once talked about strategies for balancing relationships and professional sports with Dansby Swanson.

"She said, 'I'll fly to Atlanta ... spend two days there so it's like pretty much every week I'm able to see him.'"

Through a former MLB teammate, Jace Peterson, Swanson got to know Pugh. From 2015 to 2017, Peterson was a member of the Atlanta Braves and is married to Mallory's sister.

Following Swanson's 2021 World Series victory with the Braves, the couple announced their engagement. They started dating in 2017.

Swanson bolstered his résumé for free agency with 25 home runs, 96 RBIs, a Gold Glove and his first All-Star selection in 2022. The Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs were among the organizations reportedly interested in signing him.

Mallory and Dansby Swanson's relationship

After many years of dating, Dansby Swanson popped the question. He released a photo of the proposal on Dec. 3, 2021.

Mallory Pugh is a former University of Colorado student and U.S. Women's National Soccer Team member. She became the youngest woman to score in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when she scored against Colombia.

By scoring for the U.S. at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France, Pugh added to the legacy of the USWNT. At the World Cup, she became the third-youngest player in team history to score a goal. She participated in every World Cup group stage game with the team.