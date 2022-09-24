"Man can't catch a break" "This really sucks for baseball" - MLB fans disappointed by news of Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton undergoing season-ending knee surgery

The MLB world received some disappointing news today as it emerged that Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton will be undergoing knee surgery. The surgery ends his 2022 season. The loss was a huge blow to the Twins as they were fighting for a chance in the postseason.

The news is a huge disappointment not only to Minnesota fans, but fans all around the league. Byron Buxton is considered one of the best outfielders in the league when he is healthy. However, he has been riddled with injuries since his debut in 2015.

Byron Buxton is a fan-favorite among the league and was the second highest rated prospect in 2015. He was considered one of the best prospects as a high school player and was taken with the second overall pick in the 2012 Draft. His speed on the bases and ability to hit with power made him an immediate threat in the league.

Byron Buxton has been struggling with the same knee that he is getting surgery on. However, he was most recently out of the lineup due to a hip injury. The star has missed 58 games for the Twins this season. Missing a player of Buxton's quality for so many games has hurt the Minnesota Twins' opportunity to fight the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central.

The Minnesota Twins have a 73-78 record going into Friday. They sit ten games behind the Guardians, who are in first place in the AL Central. The Chicago White Sox sit seven games behind the Guardians, creating an opportunity for the Twins to get into the postseason very slim.

Some fans couldn't help but comment on how injured Buxton has been and the timing of his injuries. There's no denying that he has missed a ton of games for the Twins. He has been on the IL five different times this season.

Some fans are blaming the Twins organization for waiting so long to have the surgery. Others are worried that he won't be ready for the start of the 2023 season. The Twins wanted to see if they could compete for the AL Central before taking their starter completely out for the season.

Byron Buxton is looking to bring the Minnesota Twins an AL Central Title

The Twins are hopeful Byron Buxton will return 100% healthy for the 2023 season. They will need him to be healthy to compete for a division that has seemed to be up for grabs the past couple of seasons. If Buxton is able to get rid of the injury bug for next season, the Minnesota Twins look promising.

