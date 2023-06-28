Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs is having himself quite a season. He has started a league-high 17 games, amassing a 9-5 record alongside an admirable 2.47 ERA.

His sophomore season with the Cubs, Stroman is now one of the top starters. In addition to his play, Marcus Stroman is often noted for his social media presence, often sharing his opinions on matters pertaining to baseball and beyond.

The latest figure that Marcus Stroman has offered his opinion on is LA Angels stud Shohei Ohtani. The two-way stud lasted six innings on the mound against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, striking out 10 and allowing only one earned run. Additionally, Ohtani demonstrated his two-way abilities by crushing a pair of solo home runs of his own.

Marcus Stroman @STR0 twitter.com/codifybaseball… Codify @CodifyBaseball

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER!

Two homers at the plate and ten Ks on the mound.MOST VALUABLE PLAYER! Two homers at the plate and ten Ks on the mound. 😮MOST VALUABLE PLAYER!https://t.co/2UrgG4FGmD MVP with ease. He should win it every year. What he’s doing is insane. All of us at the highest level can’t believe our eyes. Truly remarkable. Be thankful you get to witness a real GOAT! #OHTANI MVP with ease. He should win it every year. What he’s doing is insane. All of us at the highest level can’t believe our eyes. Truly remarkable. Be thankful you get to witness a real GOAT! #OHTANI twitter.com/codifybaseball…

Stroman took to Twitter to praise the Los Angeles Angels stud. In a passionate post, the 32-year-old claimed that Shohei Ohtani should "Be the MVP every year" and "What he is doing is insane.'

With the 4-2 win over the Chicago White Sox, Ohtani and company bettered their record to 44-37 on the season. The Angels now occupy the third and final AL Wild Card spot, and have their sights firmly set on making the postseason for the first time since 2014.

During the recent MLB London Series, Stroman got the start on the bump for the Cubs. Although he treated fans to some solid pitching, he was yanked after allowing three earned runs over three innings.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Marcus Stroman, Nasty 93mph Two Seamer. Marcus Stroman, Nasty 93mph Two Seamer. 😨 https://t.co/GiM82nra7v

"Marcus Stroman, Nasty 93mph Two Seamer." - Rob Friedman

Stroman and Shohei Ohtani have not faced each other very much. Over the course of his five years in the MLB, Ohtani has faced Stroman only three times, and has failed to record a hit during those opportunities.

Marcus Stroman could be a contender for hardware himself

After Stroman departed the New York Mets in 2021, fans wondered where his career would go. In Chicago, he has been able to reinvent himself as a star starter and has kept his trademark longevity. While the MVP and Cy Young might be a stretch too far for the New York-native, his first All-Star appearance since 2019, or possibly more, are still very much on the table.

