Maria McCutchen rocks stunning all-black ensemble to showcase baby bump

Maria McCutchen, wife of Andrew McCutchen, shares three kids with the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder. The couple is expecting their fourth baby, and recently, the wife showcased her baby bump in a stunning all-black ensemble.

Maria McCutchen shared pictures of her in an all-black dress on Instagram, welcoming 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last month, she announced her fourth pregnancy on Instagram with a picture including her three kids. She also added a caption that encapsulated her feelings.

"Baby #4 We are so grateful and excited for another little princess to join our family! Coming early March," Maria McCutchen's Instagram post caption read.

How did Maria and her husband, Andrew McCutchen, meet?

Andrew McCutchen met Maria at PNC Park when he was a member of the Pirates' "Cannonball Crew" in 2009. The two dated four years before the outfielder proposed to her on The Ellen Degeneres Show on December 11, 2013. Maria said yes, and the couple exchanged vows in 2014.

The couple's first child, Steel Stefan, was born on November 27, 2017. Armani, their second son, was born on December 24, 2019. And Ave Maria, their lone daughter, was born on October 25, 2021.

More about Andrew McCutchen's wife, Maria

Maria was born in Dubois, Pennsylvania, and has a sister named Kaleen Hanslovan. She attended Dubois Central Catholic High School and excelled in sports, cheerleading and gymnastics. She pursued forensic chemistry at Slippery Rock University and graduated in 2011.

Last month, Andrew McCutchen resigned from the Pittsburgh Pirates for one year. He will get a $5 million guaranteed salary as he extends his stint with the Pirates.

McCutchen was drafted 11th overall by the Pirates in the 2005 MLB Draft. He earned 5× All-Star selections (2011–2015), an NL MVP (2013), a Gold Glove Award (2012) and a 4× Silver Slugger Award (2012–2015).

On the international front, he won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2017 edition of the World Baseball Classic.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.