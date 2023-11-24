The NFL's three-game Thanksgiving Day schedule concludes on Thursday night with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

Blake Snell, an MLB pitcher from Shoreline who has won two Cy Young Awards, raised the Seahawks' 12 Flag.

Seattle native. 2x Cy Young Award winner. Dawg. Blake Snell is tonight's 12 Flag Raiser! - Seahawks

The supporters of the Mariners hope the team signs Blake Snell after his great gesture.

Here are other reactions:

"You guys need to sign this guy"

"Mariners already have a great rotation but if they could add Snell to it they would be a force."

"I would be happy for him if Seattle signed him"

"They can have him. That is a contract that isn’t going to age well."

Born in Seattle, the eight-year MLB veteran excelled on the mound at Shorewood High in Shoreline before the Tampa Bay Rays selected him in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

Blake Snell's baseball career

Snell spent five seasons working his way up through the minor league ranks before being called up to the Rays team in 2016.

With a 1.89 ERA, 221 strikeouts, and a 21-5 record in 2018, Snell won his first Cy Young Award. That season, Snell would lead the American League in victories and be selected for his first career All-Star team.

Snell was acquired by the San Diego Padres from the Rays in a trade in 2020. He won his second career Cy Young Award earlier this month for the 2022 season, in which he pitched in 32 games and had a 14-9 record with a 2.25 ERA and a career-high 234 strikeouts. This came after 341 strikeouts across his first two seasons in San Diego.

The 30-year-old is presently unrestricted by contract, and there is significant interest in using his skills.

