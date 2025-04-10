Mariners fans make their feelings known about Seattle ownership with a clear message

"Sell the Team" has been the new rallying cry in the majors this season, and the latest victim of that is the Seattle Mariners. The patience of many fans is seemingly wearing thin after the team is still searching for its maiden World Series appearance since its existence in the majors.

During Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, a group of fans made their feelings known on the current state of the team, which has made only one postseason appearance since 2002.

Appearing on the Jumbotron, a few fans were seen wearing shirts that spelled out "GO MARINERS." But just seconds later, they flipped the script. Turning around in unison, the backs of their shirts now read:

"SELL THE TEAM."

The act, captured on video and shared by Jomboy Media on social media, quickly went viral online, garnering hundreds of thousands of views.

The Mariners are not the only team this season that is drawing the ire of baseball fans. The likes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Athletics have also suffered similar fates. One can arguably excuse Athletics fans for their disapproval since owner John Fischer moved the team out of Oakland in search of better revenue in Las Vegas.

Why are Mariners fans upset with club's ownership?

Mariners fans undoubtedly expect something good in Seattle. The team, which used to regularly be among the top 10 teams in terms of payroll in the 2010s, has faded to the bottom and has yet to make the top half of MLB so far in the 2020s.

For the 2025 season, per Spotrac, they are only 16th in MLB with a luxury-tax payroll of $175.5 million.

Without money, the team can't do much but wait to pick scraps of big market teams during the offseason. However, former Mariners third baseman Justin Turner once spoke in support of owner John Stanton and President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto.

“I think Jerry catches a bad rap for a lot of these trades and how crazy some of these trades have been," Turner said in March via USATODAY.com. "But now being a part of it, I kind of understand. He doesn’t have any money to spend, so he’s got to create money. Like, OK, is it really Jerry’s fault?"

According to Forbes, the Mariners are doing fine on the balance sheets, drawing $379 million in revenue last year along with an operating income of $43 million. However, the team's cost-cutting measures and inactivity during free agency haven't helped them in their bid to become a perennial postseason contender.

All this has led to fans expressing their frustration through creative means, as the team's 49 years of existence have only resulted in five postseason appearances.

