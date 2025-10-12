Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 12, 2025 | ALCS Series

Seattle delivered in a 15-inning ALDS epic and now now opens the ALCS against a Toronto squad that caught fire late in the regular season and features multiple high-impact bats.
The series is set up as an interesting mismatch: Seattle brings a power chase and a fresh bullpen after an exhausting Game 5; Toronto features depth for its rotation and veteran postseason savvy. Managerial choice and bullpen usage will be critical from the first pitch.
Starting Pitchers
Bryce Miller - Seattle Mariners
Miller has had an up-and-down 2025; his profile is a heavy fastball with swing-and-miss upside when the heater and breaking ball are both working; when he misses his spots, hard contact follows.
In a Game 1 ALCS spot, he’s a live arm, high ceiling if he pounds the zone and keeps the pitch count low, but also a higher bust risk that the Blue Jays will try to exploit early.
Kevin Gausman - Toronto Blue Jays
Gausman brings reliable postseason experience and a 2025 line that reflects his track record: on the season, he logged an above-average strikeout rate and controlled damage.
He excels by changing tunnel and elevation and can dominate when his fastball and splitter/slider are in sync. Toronto will look to get length and let its bullpen protect late leads if Gausman can avoid a multi-run inning.
Hot Hitters
Seattle Mariners
Josh Naylor - clutch bat and run producer with the ability to drive in key RBI; a threat in the middle of Seattle’s lineup.
Cal Raleigh - a one-swing game-changer; his power from the catcher spot forces pitchers to attack carefully.
Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - middle-of-order power and run production; a mistake pitch to Vlad is rarely forgiven.
George Springer - veteran postseason performer (status permitting) who raises the ceiling for Toronto’s lineup in big spots.
Injury Report
Blue Jays:
- Jose Berrios – 15-Day IL (elbow)
- Ty France – 10-Day IL (oblique)
- Chris Bassitt – 15-Day IL (back)
- Bo Bichette – 10-Day IL (knee)
- Robinson Pina – 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Nick Sandlin – 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Yimi Garcia – 60-Day IL (ankle)
- Bowden Francis – 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Ryan Burr – 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Angel Bastardo – 60-Day IL (elbow)
Mariners:
- Bryan Woo – day-to-day (pectoral)
- Jackson Kowar – 15-Day IL (shoulder)
- Trent Thornton – 60-Day IL (achilles)
- Gregory Santos – 60-Day IL (knee)
- Ryan Bliss – 60-Day IL (biceps)
Current Odds
Run Line:
- Mariners +1.5 (−148)
- Blue Jays −1.5 (+129)
Total:
- Over 8 (−103)
- Under 8 (−118)
Moneyline:
- Mariners +141
- Blue Jays −174
Best Bets & Final Prediction
- Blue Jays Moneyline (−174)
- Total Under 8 (−118)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Total Bases 2+ (-103)
Final score prediction: Blue Jays 5, Mariners 2