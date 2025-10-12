Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 12, 2025 | ALCS Series

Seattle delivered in a 15-inning ALDS epic and now now opens the ALCS against a Toronto squad that caught fire late in the regular season and features multiple high-impact bats.

Ad

The series is set up as an interesting mismatch: Seattle brings a power chase and a fresh bullpen after an exhausting Game 5; Toronto features depth for its rotation and veteran postseason savvy. Managerial choice and bullpen usage will be critical from the first pitch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Bryce Miller - Seattle Mariners

Miller has had an up-and-down 2025; his profile is a heavy fastball with swing-and-miss upside when the heater and breaking ball are both working; when he misses his spots, hard contact follows.

Ad

Trending

In a Game 1 ALCS spot, he’s a live arm, high ceiling if he pounds the zone and keeps the pitch count low, but also a higher bust risk that the Blue Jays will try to exploit early.

Kevin Gausman - Toronto Blue Jays

Gausman brings reliable postseason experience and a 2025 line that reflects his track record: on the season, he logged an above-average strikeout rate and controlled damage.

He excels by changing tunnel and elevation and can dominate when his fastball and splitter/slider are in sync. Toronto will look to get length and let its bullpen protect late leads if Gausman can avoid a multi-run inning.

Ad

Hot Hitters

Seattle Mariners

Josh Naylor - clutch bat and run producer with the ability to drive in key RBI; a threat in the middle of Seattle’s lineup.

Cal Raleigh - a one-swing game-changer; his power from the catcher spot forces pitchers to attack carefully.

Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - middle-of-order power and run production; a mistake pitch to Vlad is rarely forgiven.

George Springer - veteran postseason performer (status permitting) who raises the ceiling for Toronto’s lineup in big spots.

Ad

Injury Report

Blue Jays:

Jose Berrios – 15-Day IL (elbow)

Ty France – 10-Day IL (oblique)

Chris Bassitt – 15-Day IL (back)

Bo Bichette – 10-Day IL (knee)

Robinson Pina – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nick Sandlin – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yimi Garcia – 60-Day IL (ankle)

Bowden Francis – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ryan Burr – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angel Bastardo – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners:

Bryan Woo – day-to-day (pectoral)

Jackson Kowar – 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Trent Thornton – 60-Day IL (achilles)

Gregory Santos – 60-Day IL (knee)

Ryan Bliss – 60-Day IL (biceps)

Ad

Current Odds

Run Line:

Mariners +1.5 (−148)

Blue Jays −1.5 (+129)

Total:

Over 8 (−103)

Under 8 (−118)

Moneyline:

Mariners +141

Blue Jays −174

Best Bets & Final Prediction

Blue Jays Moneyline (−174) Total Under 8 (−118) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Total Bases 2+ (-103)

Final score prediction: Blue Jays 5, Mariners 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More