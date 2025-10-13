Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 2 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 13, 2025 | ALCS Series

Game 2 shapes as a veteran/rookie contrast: Seattle turns to Logan Gilbert to slow Toronto’s power core, while the Blue Jays will send rookie Trey Yesavage, who has been electric in limited big-league time.

Seattle plans to manufacture contact, protect the running game, and get to a Toronto pen that’s been taxed; Toronto will lean on Yesavage and its middle-order power to punch through. Expect managerial matchup chess and heavy emphasis on bullpen leverage in a short series environment.

Starting Pitchers

Logan Gilbert - Seattle Mariners

Gilbert is Seattle's consistent lefty with the size and whiff profile that the M's require in an away playoff contest. He closed the season strong with a high strikeout rate and the capacity to consume innings; he'll look to assault the zone, keep the ball on the ground, and not give up early counts to Toronto.

If Gilbert gets through his repertoire and pounds the bottom of the zone, he'll get the Jays to grind out their offense from lengthy at-bats.

Trey Yesavage - Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto announced rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage as the Game 2 starter. The 22-year-old quickly rose through the minors and has already delivered a historic playoff outing, including a 5 1/3-inning, 11-strikeout blanking in the ALDS against the Yankees.

Yesavage mixes three-quarters command with a high-spin fastball and has shown an uncanny knack for generating whiffs in small samples, a high-upside, lower-sample starter the Jays will trust to keep the ball in the zone and hand the game to a deep pen.

Hot Hitters

Julio Rodriguez - Seattle Mariners

Rodriguez’s ability to impact the game in multiple ways, power, speed, and plate discipline, makes him a constant threat at the top of the lineup. His aggressive but controlled approach will be key against Toronto’s rotation in Game 2.

George Springer - Toronto Blue Jays

Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo shot off Bryce Miller in Game 1, providing the Jays’ only offense in the 3-1 loss. He’s now 4-for-21 in the postseason with two homers, showing his knack for timely hits even when overall production dips. Toronto will once again look to his spark at the top of the order to even the series.

Injury Report

Toronto Blue Jays:

Jose Berrios – Elbow (15-Day IL)

Ty France – Oblique (10-Day IL)

Bo Bichette – Knee (10-Day IL)

Robinson Pina – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Nick Sandlin – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Yimi Garcia – Ankle (60-Day IL)

Bowden Francis – Shoulder (60-Day IL)

Ryan Burr – Shoulder (60-Day IL)

Angel Bastardo – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Seattle Mariners:

Jackson Kowar – Shoulder (15-Day IL)

Trent Thornton – Achilles (60-Day IL)

Gregory Santos – Knee (60-Day IL)

Ryan Bliss – Biceps (60-Day IL)

Current Odds

Run Line: Mariners +1.5 (−183) / Blue Jays −1.5 (+149)

Total: Over 7.5 (−118) / Under 7.5 (−103)

Moneyline: Mariners +115 / Blue Jays −140

Best Bets & Final Prediction

Blue Jays Moneyline (−132) Mariners +1.5 (−192) Under 7.5 (−103)

Final score prediction: Blue Jays 4, Mariners 2

