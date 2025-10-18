Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 6 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 19, 2025 | ALCS Series

The stage is set for an all-or-nothing showdown as the Seattle Mariners travel to Toronto for Game 6 of the 2025 ALCS. This series has been a tug-of-war; momentum has snapped back and forth and now one night will decide whether Seattle reaches the franchise’s first World Series or Toronto forces a decisive Game 7.

Expect urgency from the first pitch, manager decisions, bullpen matchups and one big swing will determine who moves on.

Starting Pitchers

Seattle Mariners - Logan Gilbert (probable)

Logan Gilbert is the likely Game 6 starter for Seattle. The Mariners haven’t released a formal confirmation, but Gilbert’s poise and ability to eat innings make him the logical choice for a do-or-die outing. If he’s on, Gilbert will need to pound the lower zone, avoid early traffic and give Seattle length so the bullpen isn’t forced into a high-leverage scramble.

Toronto Blue Jays - Trey Yesavage (confirmed)

Trey Yesavage gets the ball for Toronto. The rookie has already provided flashes of dominance this postseason and now carries the weight of keeping the Blue Jays’ hopes alive. Yesavage will be tested for composure and sequencing, he’ll need to mix his arsenal well and challenge Seattle’s top-of-the-order hitters early.

Hot Hitters

Julio Rodriguez (Mariners)

Rodriguez has been Seattle’s engine: across 8 postseason games he’s produced 3 homers and 8 RBIs. He blends power and speed in a way that forces pitchers to make mistakes; in a tight game, Julio is the most likely Mariner to manufacture the inning-changing play.

Suarez has been the postseason’s late-inning detonator for Seattle. His eighth-inning grand slam in Game 5 didn’t just win a game; it swung the series. When Suarez is seeing the ball, he alters how pitching staffs approach the entire lineup behind him.

Springer has been Toronto’s veteran steady hand, hitting .256 with 3 homers and 6 RBIs in the postseason so far. His track record in October matters here: even when he’s not piling up hits, Springer’s situational hitting and leadership plate presence change at-bats and tilt counts in the Blue Jays’ favor.

Guerrero Jr. has been the series’ most explosive bat: in nine postseason games he’s raked to the tune of a .457 average with 5 homers and 11 RBIs. When Vlad connects, the game moves, and Toronto needs him to keep producing if they’re to stave off elimination.

Injury Report

Toronto Blue Jays:

George Springer: day-to-day (knee)

Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Ty France: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee)

Robinson Pina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nick Sandlin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Seattle Mariners:

Jackson Kowar: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (Achilles)

Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee)

Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Current Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jays -127, Mariners +105

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+166), Mariners +1.5 (-205)

Total Over/Under: 7.5: Over -106/ Under -115

Best Bets & Predictions

Moneyline: Blue Jays -127

Total Over: Over 7.5

Vladimir Guerrero Total Bases 2+ (+110)

Final Score Prediction: Blue Jays - 6, Mariners - 4

