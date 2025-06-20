Mariners vs Cubs: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 20, 2025

The Cubs host the Mariners for a three-game series starting on Friday afternoon. Chicago is coming off a 1-1 tie with their previous series against the Brewers after the middle game of the set got postponed. Seattle, meanwhile, lost to a resurgent Red Sox squad at home in their recent outing.
Matthew Boyd is set to start for the NL Central leaders. Boyd has posted a 6-3 record with a 2.79 ERA and 73 strikeouts across 80 2/3 innings this season. On the other hand, George Kirby will take the bump for the Mariners on the road. The former All-Star has yet to find his form this year after being shelved due to injury. He owns a 1-3 record with a 5.96 ERA in five starts.
Mariners vs. Cubs recent form and records
The Northsiders are still unreachable on top of the NL Central standings with a 45-29 record. They've held the lead in the division for a majority of the year and are 5.5 games ahead of the nearest adversary.
As for the Mariners, the team currently sits in second-place in the AL West with a 37-36 record. A combination of inconsistencies and the resurgence of the Astros have made life difficult for Cal Raleigh and his squad to maintain the lead in their division.
Mariners vs. Cubs odds
Money Line: SEA (+124), CHC (-135)
Run Spread: SEA +1.5 (-169), CHC -1.5 (+142)
Total Runs: O 9.5 (-103), U 9.5 (-115)
Mariners vs. Cubs injuries
SEA injury report
- Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-day IL (biceps)
- Luke Raley (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Victor Robles (RF): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Bryce Miller (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Gregory Santos (RP): 60-day IL (knee)
CHC injury report
- Shota Imanaga (SP): 15-day IL (hamstring)
- Miguel Amaya (C): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Javier Assad (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)
- Eli Morgan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Justin Steele (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Porter Hodge (RP): 15-day IL (oblique, hip)
Mariners vs. Cubs projected lineup
SEA projected lineup
- J.P. Crawford (SS)
- Julio Rodriguez (CF)
- Cal Raleigh (DH)
- Jorge Polanco (2B)
- Randy Arozarena (LF)
- Mitch Garver (C)
- Donovan Solano (1B)
- Dylan Moore (RF)
- Ben Williamson (3B)
- George Kirby (SP, 1-3 | 5.96 ERA | 30 K)
CHC projected lineup
- Ian Happ (LF)
- Kyle Tucker (RF)
- Seiya Suzuki (DH)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF)
- Dansby Swanson (SS)
- Michael Busch (1B)
- Carson Kelly (C)
- Nico Hoerner (2B)
- Matt Shaw (3B)
- Matthew Boyd (SP, 6-3 | 2.79 ERA | 73 K)
Mariners vs. Cubs picks and game prediction
The Cubs are slightly favored in the opening contest due to the difference in form of the two starters. Expect fireworks between two of the league's best offenses in Chicago.
Run Line: CHI -1.5 (+142)
Total Runs: O 9.5 (-103)
Prediction: CHC wins, 9-5