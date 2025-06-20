Mariners vs Cubs: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 20, 2025

The Cubs host the Mariners for a three-game series starting on Friday afternoon. Chicago is coming off a 1-1 tie with their previous series against the Brewers after the middle game of the set got postponed. Seattle, meanwhile, lost to a resurgent Red Sox squad at home in their recent outing.

Matthew Boyd is set to start for the NL Central leaders. Boyd has posted a 6-3 record with a 2.79 ERA and 73 strikeouts across 80 2/3 innings this season. On the other hand, George Kirby will take the bump for the Mariners on the road. The former All-Star has yet to find his form this year after being shelved due to injury. He owns a 1-3 record with a 5.96 ERA in five starts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mariners vs. Cubs recent form and records

The Northsiders are still unreachable on top of the NL Central standings with a 45-29 record. They've held the lead in the division for a majority of the year and are 5.5 games ahead of the nearest adversary.

Trending

As for the Mariners, the team currently sits in second-place in the AL West with a 37-36 record. A combination of inconsistencies and the resurgence of the Astros have made life difficult for Cal Raleigh and his squad to maintain the lead in their division.

Mariners vs. Cubs odds

Money Line: SEA (+124), CHC (-135)

Run Spread: SEA +1.5 (-169), CHC -1.5 (+142)

Total Runs: O 9.5 (-103), U 9.5 (-115)

Mariners vs. Cubs injuries

SEA injury report

Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-day IL (biceps)

Luke Raley (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Victor Robles (RF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Bryce Miller (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Gregory Santos (RP): 60-day IL (knee)

CHC injury report

Shota Imanaga (SP): 15-day IL (hamstring)

Miguel Amaya (C): 10-day IL (oblique)

Javier Assad (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)

Eli Morgan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Justin Steele (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Porter Hodge (RP): 15-day IL (oblique, hip)

Mariners vs. Cubs projected lineup

SEA projected lineup

J.P. Crawford (SS)

Julio Rodriguez (CF)

Cal Raleigh (DH)

Jorge Polanco (2B)

Randy Arozarena (LF)

Mitch Garver (C)

Donovan Solano (1B)

Dylan Moore (RF)

Ben Williamson (3B)

George Kirby (SP, 1-3 | 5.96 ERA | 30 K)

CHC projected lineup

Ian Happ (LF)

Kyle Tucker (RF)

Seiya Suzuki (DH)

Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF)

Dansby Swanson (SS)

Michael Busch (1B)

Carson Kelly (C)

Nico Hoerner (2B)

Matt Shaw (3B)

Matthew Boyd (SP, 6-3 | 2.79 ERA | 73 K)

Mariners vs. Cubs picks and game prediction

The Cubs are slightly favored in the opening contest due to the difference in form of the two starters. Expect fireworks between two of the league's best offenses in Chicago.

Run Line: CHI -1.5 (+142)

Total Runs: O 9.5 (-103)

Prediction: CHC wins, 9-5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More