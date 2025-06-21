Mariners vs. Cubs: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 21, 2025

Cal Raleigh and the Mariners look to keep the momentum alive in Game 2 after a decisive victory in the opening match against the Cubs. "The Big Dumper" had himself a record-breaking day as he passed Hall of Famer Johnny Bench for the most home runs tallied by a catcher before the All-Star break.

Raleigh finished the game with his 28th and 29th home runs of the year, giving him the MLB lead in homers. For Game 2, Seattle has chosen to deploy Emerson Hancock to start the game, with his opposite number being Cade Horton.

Mariners vs. Cubs recent form and records

Seattle currently holds a 38-36 record that is good for the runner-up spot in the AL West. The team has also improved its record away from home and is now above .500 with an 18-17 tally.

The Cubs, on the other hand, still lead the NL Central as they've done all season long. Craig Counsell's squad holds the best run differential in the league at +101, all thanks to its high-octane offense.

Mariners vs. Cubs odds

Money Line: SEA (+149), CHC (-161)

Run Spread: SEA +1.5 (-131), CHC -1.5 (+111)

Total Runs: O 12.5 (+100), U 12.5 (-119)

Mariners vs. Cubs injuries

SEA injury report

Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-day IL (biceps)

Luke Raley (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Victor Robles (RF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Bryce Miller (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Gregory Santos (RP): 60-day IL (knee)

Collin Snider (RP): 15-day IL (forearm)

CHC injury report

Shota Imanaga (SP): 15-day IL (hamstring)

Miguel Amaya (C): 10-day IL (oblique)

Javier Assad (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)

Eli Morgan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Justin Steele (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Porter Hodge (RP): 15-day IL (oblique, hip)

Mariners vs. Cubs projected lineup

SEA projected lineup

J.P. Crawford (SS)

Julio Rodriguez (CF)

Cal Raleigh (C)

Jorge Polanco (2DH)

Randy Arozarena (LF)

Luke Raley (1B)

Dominic Canzone (RF)

Ben Williamson (3B)

Cole Young (2B)

Emerson Hancock (SP, 3-2 | 4.48 ERA | 45 K)

CHC projected lineup

Ian Happ (LF)

Kyle Tucker (RF)

Seiya Suzuki (DH)

Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF)

Dansby Swanson (SS)

Michael Busch (1B)

Carson Kelly (C)

Nico Hoerner (2B)

Matt Shaw (3B)

Cade Horton (SP, 3-1 | 3.47 ERA | 29 K)

Mariners vs. Cubs picks and game prediction

Although the Cubs are favored in Game 2, the game should go either way, as both young starters' numbers this year leave little to be confident about. The contest should come down to who can outgun the other, as both teams boast the best offenses in the league.

Run Line: SEA +1.5 (-131)

Total Runs: O 12.5 (+100)

Prediction: CHC wins, 9-8

