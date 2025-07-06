Mariners vs. Pirates: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 6, 2025

One RBI double by Seattle Mariners' third baseman Ben Williamson was enough to earn the series victory with a second consecutive shutout against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mariners now aim to inflict the series sweep and win their 25th game at home.
Seattle has a 47-42 overall record and sits 7 games behind the Houston Astros, who top the AL West. The Mariners have some tough series coming up against the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros, so winning every game against a struggling Pittsburgh is key.
It has been a mixed stretch for the Pirates as they have gone off the boil in Seattle. Before facing the Mariners, they outscored and swept the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals by a total of 43-4. Pittsburgh holds a 38-52 record and is dead last in the NL Central standings.
Mariners vs. Pirates Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
Money Line: Mariners (-115), Pirates (-105)
Total Runs: Under 6.5 runs (-105), Over 6.5 runs (-115)
Weather: In a domed stadium, not applicable
Mariners vs. Pirates Game 3: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Mariners
- Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow),
- Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm),
- Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee),
- Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)
Pirates
- Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back),
- Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Expected Lineups
Mariners
- SS J. Crawford [L]
- CF J. Rodriguez [R]
- DH Cal Raleigh [S]
- 2B J. Polanco [S]
- LF R. Arozarena [R]
- C Mitch Garver [R]
- 1B D. Solano [R]
- RF Dylan Moore [R]
- 3B B. Williamson [R]
Pirates
- 1B S. Horwitz [L]
- DH A. McCutchen [R]
- RF B. Reynolds [S]
- 2B N. Gonzales [R]
- CF Oneil Cruz [L]
- 3B K. Hayes [R]
- LF Tommy Pham [R]
- C Joey Bart [R]
- SS I. Kiner-Falefa [R]
Mariners vs. Pirates Game 3: Prediction & Picks
The Pirates will have their ace Paul Skenes take the mound on Sunday. His last start against the Cardinals, a five-inning, hitless outing, yielded another no decision for the pitcher with no offence to support him. Pittsburgh, however, ended up with the 1-0 win. He will look to outduel Mariners' George Kirby, who holds a 2-4 record with a 4.85 ERA.
Seattle is slightly out-hitting their opponents with a .254 collective batting average against Pittsburgh's .253 in the last ten games. Ke'Bryan Hayes has 7 RBIs in the same span for the Pirates. Skenes' duel with Cal Raleigh, MLB's home run leader with 35 dingers and Randy Arozarena will be ones to look out for.
It is expected to be another contest like Saturday's game, with the Mariners' offense prevailing against the Pirates' bullpen in a low-scorer.
Picks: Mariners (-115), Under 6.5 runs
Prediction: Mariners 3, Pirates 2