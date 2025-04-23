Mariners vs. Red Sox: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 23, MLB 2025

The Seattle Mariners will look to bounce back against the Seattle Mariners as the two teams meet for Game 2 of a series on Wednesday night. Boston took the series opener by a score of 8-3 in a matchup of two teams over the .500 mark.

Even though the 2025 season is still relatively young, both the Mariners and Red Sox look to be playoff contenders this season. Here are the odds for this matchup at Fenway Park and a prediction for picks to make.

Mariners vs. Red Sox prediction

70% Win (110-25-1)

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays - Source: Imagn

Cal Raleigh is putting up huge numbers for the Seattle Mariners this season as he leads the team with nine home runs. Raleigh is enjoying a ton of success at the plate, but the rest of the lineup has been struggling a bit.

Seattle will be sending Emerson Hancock to the mound on Wednesday night, and he is 0-1 with a 12.71 ERA this season. Hancock has not looked sharp this season, and that's going to be a challenge in this game.

Trevor Story and Alex Bregman are leading the offensive charge for the Red Sox, and that was to be expected. Story is hitting .319 with five home runs, and Bregman has driven in a team-high 19 runs.

Sean Newcomb will be on the mound in this game, and he has pitched well despite being 0-2 on the year. Newcomb will be good enough to slow down Seattle in this one as the Red Sox roll to another win.

Prediction: Boston Red Sox 6, Seattle Mariners 4

Mariners vs. Red Sox odds

Money Line: Seattle Mariners +120, Boston Red Sox -145

Run Spread: Mariners +1.5 (-165), Red Sox -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Over 10.5 (EVEN), Under 10.5 (-120)

Mariners vs. Red Sox injuries

Seattle Mariners injury report

Matt Brash (RHP): 15-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-Day IL (Left biceps tear)

Victor Robles (RF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder dislocation)

George Kirby (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Boston Red Sox injury report

Lucas Giolito (RHP): 15-Day IL (Low grade left hamstring strain)

Kutter Crawford (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right pateller soreness)

Connor Wong (C): 10-Day IL (Left pinkie fracture)

Masataka Yoshida (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder labrum tear)

Mariners vs. Red Sox picks

The Boston Red Sox have been playing great baseball after a slow start to the year, and they are especially tough to beat at home. If you are going to be making picks on this game then you will want to focus on the Red Sox to pick up another win.

Money Line: Boston Red Sox -145

Run Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Under 10.5 (-120)

