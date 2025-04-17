Mariners vs. Reds: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 17, MLB 2025

The Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds will wrap up a three game series on Wednesday, and each team has already won a game this week. Both the Mariners and Reds are currently sitting at 9-9 on the year, and finishing this series with a win will be a huge boost.
Each team has some young stars in the middle of the lineup, and there should be some great action on the field. Here is a look at the odds for this game, and a few predictions that should be made.
Mariners vs. Reds prediction
Cal Raleigh is having a huge season for the Seattle Mariners as he leads the team with seven home runs. Seattle has already belted 23 home runs this season, but they are a team that must find a way to hit with runners on base.
Emerson Hancock is set to make the start for the Mariners on Thursday, and he is looking to get back on track. Hancock was hit hard in his first outing this season, and the Mariners can't afford a bad start.
The Reds are going to send Brady Singer to the mound in this one, and he is 3-0 with a 3.18 ERA. Pitching has typically been a problem for the Reds in recent years, but Singer has proven to be a great starter.
Elly De La Cruz and Matt McClain are two young stars to watch for the Reds, and they can do plenty of damage at the plate. Look for the Reds to do just enough to support Singer in this game as they win the series.
Prediction: Cincinnati Reds 5, Seattle Mariners 3
Mariners vs. Reds odds
Money Line: Seattle Mariners -115, Cincinnati Reds -105
Run Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+145), Reds +1.5 (-175)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+105), Under 8.5 (-125)
Mariners vs. Reds injuries
Seattle Mariners injury report
Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-Day IL (Left biceps tear)
Victor Robles (RF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder dislocation)
George Kirby (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Cincinnati Reds injury report
Tyler Stephenson (C): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
Sam Moll (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder impingement)
Mariners vs. Reds picks
This has been a competitive series up to this point, and that's a trend that will continue on Thursday. When making picks, be sure to focus on the Reds as they will come away with a big win at home.
Money Line: Cincinnati Reds -105
Run Spread: Reds +1.5 (-175)
Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-125)