Elly De La Cruz reveals his love for the torpedo bat following offensive explosion against the Rangers

Cincinnati Reds slugger Elly De La Cruz has been a joy to watch. He has done nothing but turn heads since he made his MLB debut on June 6, 2023, and has not looked back.

Ad

Now, the slugger has added a new weapon to his baseball bag. He now owns a torpedo bat, the same bat that has been in headlines, as many New York Yankees players are dominating with it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He used the bat on Monday when Cincinnati took on the Texas Rangers. He went on to hit two monster home runs and gave the thumbs up to the new bat afterward, via The Athletic.

"I just wanted to know if it felt good, and it definitely does" said Elly.

Cruz finished his game by going 4-for-5 with two home runs, seven runs batted in, and four runs scored. He was pivotal in his team's 14-3 win against Texas.

Ad

He is just one of the latest players trying out the new bats. With the success the Yankees have had at the plate this season, more and more players are starting to become interested.

With his performance on the field on Monday, expect Reds' slugger to keep these bats in his rotation. Multiple players have revealed their love for them, and they will not be going away anytime soon.

Elly De La Cruz is just the latest slugger to try out the torpedo bat

Cincinnati Reds - Elly De La Cruz (Photo via IMAGN)

The torpedo bats have taken the sport by storm. They have been put into the mainstream with just how well the Yankees have done with them, and now they are starting to catch on.

Ad

While Elly De La Cruz showed off his new wood on Monday, another big-time slugger showed his model off recently. Alex Bregman showed his AB2 Marucci model on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Houston Astros recently came out and stated they would be experimenting with the bats next weekend. The hype is for real here with this product.

Torpedo bats are not just made for MLB players. They are made available to the public, and anybody can buy them. They may be a mainstay in the summer collegiate leagues.

The shifted barrel allows players to have a quicker swing, and seemingly a better placed sweet spot. If you are looking to experience the bat yourself, you can do so by heading to Marucci, Victus, or Sam Bats, just to name a few.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback