Mariners vs. Yankees: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 10, 2025

The New York Yankees have already secured the series win, taking the first two games against the Miami Mariners in commanding fashion, including a 10-3 rout in Game 2.
Now, as the series finale rolls into Yankee Stadium tonight, Bryan Woo looks to salvage a game for Seattle, while Marcus Stroman aims to steady himself and help New York complete the sweep.
With big bats like Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh making noise early in the series, tonight’s matchup promises plenty of fireworks as both clubs close out this AL showdown.
Mariners vs. Yankees Game 3 Pitcher & Hitter Matchups
Bryan Woo (Mariners)
Bryan Woo continues his breakout 2025 campaign with an 8-4 record, 2.77 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts across 97.1 innings.
In his last start against the Pirates, Woo was sharp, tossing six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out eight. His mix of velocity and command has made him one of the AL’s most reliable arms this season.
Marcus Stroman (Yankees)
Marcus Stroman has battled inconsistency since returning from the IL, posting a 1-1 record with a 7.45 ERA and 1.66 WHIP through 19.1 innings.
On July 4 against the Mets, he gave up three runs on seven hits over five innings, with four strikeouts and a walk. Stroman’s recent starts have seen high contact rates and limited swing-and-miss stuff, a concern against a Mariners lineup that punishes mistakes.
Hot Hitters
Cal Raleigh (Mariners)
Cal Raleigh’s power stroke has been relentless all season, slashing .265 with 36 home runs and 76 RBIs, easily one of the top offensive catchers in baseball. He made his presence felt in Game 1 of this series, launching a two-run homer and adding a walk in a tough loss. Raleigh remains Seattle’s biggest run-producer and a dangerous matchup against Stroman’s hittable fastball.
Aaron Judge (Yankees)
Aaron Judge continues to obliterate pitching in 2025, batting a scorching .360 with 34 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 83 runs scored. In Tuesday’s series opener, he powered the Yankees’ offense once again, going 2-for-5 with a solo shot and an RBI single. With Woo on the mound, Judge will be hunting mistakes, and there haven’t been many, making this battle one to watch.
Projected Lineups
Seattle Mariners (Away Team):
- SS J.P. Crawford (L)
- CF Julio Rodriguez (R)
- C Cal Raleigh (S)
- LF Randy Arozarena (R)
- DH Jorge Polanco (S)
- 1B Luke Raley (L)
- RF Dominic Canzone (L)
- 3B Blake Williamson (R)
- 2B Cole Young (L)
- SP: Bryan Woo (R) - 8-4, 2.77 ERA
New York Yankees (Home Team):
- LF Jasson Dominguez (S)
- RF Aaron Judge (R)
- CF Cody Bellinger (L)
- DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)
- 2B Jazz Chisholm (L)
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt (R)
- C Austin Wells (L)
- SS Anthony Volpe (R)
- 3B Oswald Peraza (R)
- SP: Marcus Stroman (R) - 1-1, 7.45 ERA
Injury Report
Seattle Mariners
- Collin Snider (RP) – right forearm strain, 15-day IL
- Bryce Miller (SP) – right elbow inflammation, 15-day IL
- Victor Robles (RF) – left shoulder dislocation, 60-day IL
- Ryan Bliss (2B) and Gregory Santos (RP) – both on 60-day IL
New York Yankees
- Mark Leiter Jr. (RP) – left leg stress fracture, 15-day IL
- Ryan Yarbrough (SP) – right oblique strain, 15-day IL
- Luis Gil (SP) – right lat strain, 60-day IL
- Clarke Schmidt (SP) – right forearm tightness, likely needs TJ surgery, 15-day IL
- Yerry De Los Santos (RP) – right elbow inflammation, 15-day IL
- Oswaldo Cabrera (3B) – left ankle fracture, 60-day IL
Current Odds
- Mariners Runline (−1.5): +141
- Yankees Runline (+1.5): −172
- Over 9.5: −104
- Under 9.5: -116
- Mariners Moneyline: −109
- Yankees Moneyline: -112
Best Bets & Prediction
Score Prediction: Mariners 5, Yankees 3
Top Bets:
- Mariners Moneyline (−109) – Woo’s breakout season and Stroman’s early struggles favor Seattle.
- Under 9.5 runs (-116) – Both starters can go deep, and a lower total lends value to the under.
Value Parlay: Mariners ML + Under 9.5 locks in a power pitching performance and team win.