Mariners vs. Yankees: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 10, 2025

The New York Yankees have already secured the series win, taking the first two games against the Miami Mariners in commanding fashion, including a 10-3 rout in Game 2.

Ad

Now, as the series finale rolls into Yankee Stadium tonight, Bryan Woo looks to salvage a game for Seattle, while Marcus Stroman aims to steady himself and help New York complete the sweep.

With big bats like Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh making noise early in the series, tonight’s matchup promises plenty of fireworks as both clubs close out this AL showdown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mariners vs. Yankees Game 3 Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Bryan Woo (Mariners)

Ad

Trending

Bryan Woo continues his breakout 2025 campaign with an 8-4 record, 2.77 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts across 97.1 innings.

In his last start against the Pirates, Woo was sharp, tossing six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out eight. His mix of velocity and command has made him one of the AL’s most reliable arms this season.

Marcus Stroman (Yankees)

Marcus Stroman has battled inconsistency since returning from the IL, posting a 1-1 record with a 7.45 ERA and 1.66 WHIP through 19.1 innings.

Ad

On July 4 against the Mets, he gave up three runs on seven hits over five innings, with four strikeouts and a walk. Stroman’s recent starts have seen high contact rates and limited swing-and-miss stuff, a concern against a Mariners lineup that punishes mistakes.

Hot Hitters

Cal Raleigh (Mariners)

Cal Raleigh’s power stroke has been relentless all season, slashing .265 with 36 home runs and 76 RBIs, easily one of the top offensive catchers in baseball. He made his presence felt in Game 1 of this series, launching a two-run homer and adding a walk in a tough loss. Raleigh remains Seattle’s biggest run-producer and a dangerous matchup against Stroman’s hittable fastball.

Ad

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Aaron Judge continues to obliterate pitching in 2025, batting a scorching .360 with 34 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 83 runs scored. In Tuesday’s series opener, he powered the Yankees’ offense once again, going 2-for-5 with a solo shot and an RBI single. With Woo on the mound, Judge will be hunting mistakes, and there haven’t been many, making this battle one to watch.

Projected Lineups

Seattle Mariners (Away Team):

Ad

SS J.P. Crawford (L)

CF Julio Rodriguez (R)

C Cal Raleigh (S)

LF Randy Arozarena (R)

DH Jorge Polanco (S)

1B Luke Raley (L)

RF Dominic Canzone (L)

3B Blake Williamson (R)

2B Cole Young (L)

SP: Bryan Woo (R) - 8-4, 2.77 ERA

New York Yankees (Home Team):

LF Jasson Dominguez (S)

RF Aaron Judge (R)

CF Cody Bellinger (L)

DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)

2B Jazz Chisholm (L)

1B Paul Goldschmidt (R)

C Austin Wells (L)

SS Anthony Volpe (R)

3B Oswald Peraza (R)

SP: Marcus Stroman (R) - 1-1, 7.45 ERA

Ad

Injury Report

Seattle Mariners

Collin Snider (RP) – right forearm strain, 15-day IL

Bryce Miller (SP) – right elbow inflammation, 15-day IL

Victor Robles (RF) – left shoulder dislocation, 60-day IL

Ryan Bliss (2B) and Gregory Santos (RP) – both on 60-day IL

New York Yankees

Mark Leiter Jr. (RP) – left leg stress fracture, 15-day IL

Ryan Yarbrough (SP) – right oblique strain, 15-day IL

Luis Gil (SP) – right lat strain, 60-day IL

Clarke Schmidt (SP) – right forearm tightness, likely needs TJ surgery, 15-day IL

Yerry De Los Santos (RP) – right elbow inflammation, 15-day IL

Oswaldo Cabrera (3B) – left ankle fracture, 60-day IL

Ad

Current Odds

Mariners Runline (−1.5): +141

Yankees Runline (+1.5): −172

Over 9.5: −104

Under 9.5: -116

Mariners Moneyline: −109

Yankees Moneyline: -112

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Mariners 5, Yankees 3

Top Bets:

Mariners Moneyline (−109) – Woo’s breakout season and Stroman’s early struggles favor Seattle. Under 9.5 runs (-116) – Both starters can go deep, and a lower total lends value to the under.

Value Parlay: Mariners ML + Under 9.5 locks in a power pitching performance and team win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More