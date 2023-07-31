Mark Canha Trade: Brewers acquire slugger from Mets in exchange for pitching prospect Justin Jarvis

The New York Mets have continued their roster teardown, sending veteran outfielder Mark Canha to the Milwaukee Brewers. In exchange for the 34-year-old veteran, the Brewers sent right-handed pitching prospect Justin Jarvis to New York.

As Tuesday's trade deadline continued to approach, it became clear that the New York Mets were looking to unload some of the veterans. While some of their superstar pitchers drew most of the headlines, Mark Canha was reportedly a trade target for several contenders looking to bolster their outfield depth.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring Mark Canha from the New York Mets, a source confirms to ESPN. The Brewers are sending right-hander Justin Jarvis, who's at Double-A, back to the Mets.



New York isn't done. There will be more deals. @WillSammon was on this one.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring Mark Canha from the New York Mets, a source confirms to ESPN. The Brewers are sending right-hander Justin Jarvis, who's at Double-A, back to the Mets. New York isn't done. There will be more deals. @WillSammon was on this one." - @JeffPassan

It's been a bit of an off-year for Canha, as the nine-year pro has struggled to produce at a level that Mets fans have grown accustomed to. Through 89 games this season, the outfielder has hit six home runs while racking up 29 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Those numbers, coupled with his .245 batting average, made him a prime trade candidate for New York.

That being said, the New York Mets as a whole have struggled to produce near the level that many expected, which could account for some of Canha's low counting stats.

"Light return for Mark Canha, as expected. Would have been a nice pickup for the Marlins, but I get it." - @CTowersCBS

There is a chance that the change of scenery could benefit Canha. However, if things do not improve for Canha, who has an $11.5 million club option, it could simply become a rental situation if the Brewers opt not to pick it up.

The trade of Mark Canha is just the latest in the New York Mets fire sale

After entering the 2023 regular season with the expectations of reaching the World Series, things have not gone according to plan for the New York Mets. This past offseason, owner Steve Cohen and General Manager Billy Eppler set a new record in free agent spending, which did not amount to much.

Now, the team has been committed to retooling its roster, making several trades already this summer, with more expected to come. Canha joins a growing list of former Mets players, including Max Scherzer, Eduardo Escobar, and David Robertson. Other veterans, such as Justin Verlander and Tommy Pham, have been mentioned as potential trade candidates.