Marlins president makes feelings clear on Sandy Alcantara amid trade buzz

Miami Marlins President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix discussed pitcher Sandy Alcantara amid trade rumors. Alcantara missed the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow.

Ad

He made his return this year, making his first start of the 2025 season in March against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Since then, the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner has struggled on the mound, giving up 24 runs over six starts.

Addressing his slow start to the season, Peter Bendix said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Honestly, it's all been pretty positive. He's been hit around. That's unusual for him. And I think he knows that's not who he is. But the stuff is there. The velo is there. The bounce back is there. He feels great physically. And it's not necessarily a linear return for guys when they come back from Tommy John.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

“We've seen this with other players, that even when they come back and they're fully healthy, they don't necessarily get their command all the way back until it's been a little bit while longer. So we know that, have to be a little patient with him. But honestly, there's really no concern about Sandy.”

Ad

Further expressing his confidence in Alcantara, Bendix added:

“He's a Cy young winner. He knows what he's doing. He knows what he needs to do to get back to that level. And I'm very confident he will do so.”

Sandy Alcantara opens up about struggling start to 2025 season

Sandy Alcantara made his MLB debut in September 2017 with the St. Louis Cardinals but was traded to the Miami Marlins in December of the same year. Discussing his struggles this year, Alcantara said (via MLB.com):

Ad

“I feel good physically, but I feel terrible just being out there and having the same result and I can't do nothing when my teammates need me the most. I know this is a process, but I'm tired. I'm tired of having the same success out there, and I don't feel happy about it.”

His last start came against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 29, in which he gave up seven earned runs, including one home run and five walks, in 2.2 innings. The Marlins lost the game 15–2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More