Marlins vs. Dodgers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 28, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to take the first step towards winning back-to-back series on Monday night when they welcome the Miami Marlins into Chavez Ravine for the first of a three-game series.

Dustin May will look to get back into the win column following his worst start of the year against the Cubs, while the Marlins will counter with Edward Cabrera who will be making his first road start of 2025.

Marlins vs. Dodgers recent form and records

Miami

The Marlins dropped a fifth straight road series over the weekend after the Mariners took two of three by outscoring Miami 25-14 throughout the three-game set.

The defeat dropped Clayton McCullough's troops to 4-7 away from loanDepot Park where they've still made their supporters $221 overall due to being installed heavy underdogs in all 11 games. The Fish clock in as the league's sixth-most lucrative team for baseball bettors ($289) regardless of bringing up the rear of the NL East.

Los Angeles

Dave Roberts' Dodgers currently find themselves in the midst of a logjam atop the N West standings. At 18-10 overall, they're a half-game behind the front-running Giants with the Padres right in their rearview mirror.

Since getting out to a scorching hot start, Los Angeles has been mediocre at best for MLB bettors with the team splitting their last eight games. LA has been its best in the comforts of Dodger Stadium where its won 10 of 13 overall games ($69).

Injuries

Miami

Rob Brantly C 10 Day IL - Lat

Derek Hill LF 10 Day IL - Hand

Nick Fortes C 10 Day IL - Oblique

Ryan Weathers SP 15 Day IL - Forearm

Declan Cronin RP 15 Day IL - Hip

Griffin Conine LF 60 Day IL - Arm

Andrew Nardi RP 60 Day IL - Back

Eury Perez SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Braxton Garrett SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Los Angeles

Tyler Glasnow SP Day To Day - Shoulder

Blake Treinen RP 15 Day IL - Forearm

Michael Kopech RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Tony Gonsolin SP 15 Day IL - Back

Blake Snell SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Kyle Hurt SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Edgardo Henriquez SP 60 Day IL - Foot

Emmet Sheehan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Clayton Kershaw SP 60 Day IL - Toe

Michael Grove RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Brusdar Graterol RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

River Ryan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Gavin Stone SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Starting Pitchers

Edward Cabrera (0-1, 6.14 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 13 hits (3 HR) & 10 ER with a 18:8 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.

Tossed 5.0 IP of 5 hit (1 HR) & 3 ER ball with 7:2 K/BB ratio vs. Cincinnati last start.

1-3 with a 10.93 ERA & 17:14 K/BB ratio in 14.0 career IP thrown vs. the Dodgers.

This will be his first road start of 2025.

Dustin May (1-1, 3.68 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 17 hits (1 HR) & 9 ER with a 19:9 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.

Tossed 5.0 IP of 10 hit (1 HR) and 7 ER ball with 5:3 K/BB ratio at Chicago last start.

1-0 with a 0.82 ERA and 13:3 K/BB ratio in 11.0 IP at home in 2025.

2-1 with a 1.08 ERA & 18:4 K/BB ratio in 16.2 career IP thrown vs. the Marlins.

Must-Watch Hitters

Miami

Agustin Ramirez has done nothing but hit the ball since getting his call to the show back on April 21. The Marlins' catcher is 9-for-19 with seven of those hits going for extra bases.

He reached the cheap seats twice in Sunday's finale at Seattle, so look for his hot bat to carry over and make some noise before opposing pitchers figure him out. He's 7/1 to go yard tonight.

Los Angeles

Edward Cabrera has tallied at least one strikeout against a bulk of the Dodgers' batting lineup. That isn't the case with Shohei Ohtani who is 2-for-5 lifetime against the right-hander with a double and pair of walks.

The reigning NL MVP appears to be coming out of his funk recently, having hit safely in two straight games with three doubles and a triple. It's only a matter of time until he launches his seventh homer into the night, and he's 3/1 to do so tonight.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds

Monday 4/28 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Miami Marlins +225 +1.5 +114 O 8.5 -105 Los Angeles Dodgers -278 -1.5 -115 U 8.5 -115

Marlins vs. Dodgers expert picks and game prediction

With the Marlins only batting .238 with a 94 wRC+ against righties over the last two weeks, they're not likely to do much damage against Dustin May. Surprisingly, Los Angeles hasn't been much better against right-handed pitching during that same stretch, and Edward Cabrera has been slightly better limiting walks through his first three starts.

A sneaky pitcher's duel could breakout early on, so bet on the first five innings to go under the total at DraftKings Sportsbook in tonight's series opener.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Prediction: Los Angeles Wins 4-3

