Marlins vs. Mets: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 27, 2025

The Marlins' win on Friday night was a major dent to the Mets' playoff aspirations. With the Cincinnati Reds winning, they have been yet again pushed out of the National League Wild Card spots.

Ad

New York (82-78) needs to win one more game than the Reds because Cincinnati holds the tiebreaker. Miami is 4.0 games behind them in the National League East division. Marlins also took the lead in the regular season series at 6-5.

Marlins vs. Mets Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET at loanDepot Park

Money Line: Mets -125, Marlins +106

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs

Ad

Trending

Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable

Marlins vs. Mets Game 2: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Marlins

Dane Myers: 10 Day IL (Knee),

Kyle Stowers: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Ryan Gusto: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Jesus Tinoco: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Braxton Garrett: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Anthony Bender: 60 Day IL (Tibia),

Andrew Nardi: 60 Day IL (Back),

Tyler Zuber: 60 Day IL (Lat),

Max Meyer: 60 Day IL (Hip)

Mets

Reed Garrett: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Drew Smith: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Max Kranick: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Griffin Canning: 60 Day IL (Achilles),

Frankie Montás: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Christian Scott: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Dedniel Nunez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

A.J. Minter: 60 Day IL (Lat),

Danny Young: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Tylor Megill: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Nick Madrigal: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Jesse Winker: 60 Day IL (Back),

Brett Baty: day-to-day (Side)

Ad

Expected Lineups

Marlins

SS Otto Lopez R C A. Ramirez R DH H. Hernandez R 3B Connor Norby R 2B X. Edwards S 1B Eric Wagaman R CF Jakob Marsee L RF Joey Wiemer R LF J. Sanoja R

Mets

SS F. Lindor S RF Juan Soto L 1B Pete Alonso R LF B. Nimmo L DH Mark Vientos R 2B Jeff McNeil L C F. Alvarez R 3B Brett Baty L CF C. Mullins L

Marlins vs. Mets: Expert Picks and Prediction

Clay Holmes (11-8, 3.66 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets. After holding a 2.97 ERA till the end of June, Holmes has earned 4.00+ ERA in the last three months. Eury Perez (7-5, 4.20 ERA) will start for the Marlins. He has pitched 9.0 scoreless innings in his last two starts.

Ad

Heading into the series, both teams were batting at a strong pace in their last ten games, with the Marlins at .264 and the Mets at .258. Xavier Edwards who paces Miami had three hits on Friday, while Connor Norby went yard. Pete Alonso is certain to finish second in the NL RBIs list and has a .287 batting average in September.

Prediction: Marlins 6, Mets 5

Picks: Mets ML (-125), Over 8.5 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More