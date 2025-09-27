Marlins vs. Mets: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 27, 2025

The Marlins' win on Friday night was a major dent to the Mets' playoff aspirations. With the Cincinnati Reds winning, they have been yet again pushed out of the National League Wild Card spots.
New York (82-78) needs to win one more game than the Reds because Cincinnati holds the tiebreaker. Miami is 4.0 games behind them in the National League East division. Marlins also took the lead in the regular season series at 6-5.
Marlins vs. Mets Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 4:10 p.m. ET at loanDepot Park
Money Line: Mets -125, Marlins +106
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs
Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable
Marlins vs. Mets Game 2: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Marlins
- Dane Myers: 10 Day IL (Knee),
- Kyle Stowers: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Ryan Gusto: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jesus Tinoco: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Braxton Garrett: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Anthony Bender: 60 Day IL (Tibia),
- Andrew Nardi: 60 Day IL (Back),
- Tyler Zuber: 60 Day IL (Lat),
- Max Meyer: 60 Day IL (Hip)
Mets
- Reed Garrett: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Drew Smith: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Max Kranick: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Griffin Canning: 60 Day IL (Achilles),
- Frankie Montás: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Christian Scott: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Dedniel Nunez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- A.J. Minter: 60 Day IL (Lat),
- Danny Young: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Tylor Megill: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Nick Madrigal: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jesse Winker: 60 Day IL (Back),
- Brett Baty: day-to-day (Side)
Expected Lineups
Marlins
- SS Otto Lopez R
- C A. Ramirez R
- DH H. Hernandez R
- 3B Connor Norby R
- 2B X. Edwards S
- 1B Eric Wagaman R
- CF Jakob Marsee L
- RF Joey Wiemer R
- LF J. Sanoja R
Mets
- SS F. Lindor S
- RF Juan Soto L
- 1B Pete Alonso R
- LF B. Nimmo L
- DH Mark Vientos R
- 2B Jeff McNeil L
- C F. Alvarez R
- 3B Brett Baty L
- CF C. Mullins L
Marlins vs. Mets: Expert Picks and Prediction
Clay Holmes (11-8, 3.66 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets. After holding a 2.97 ERA till the end of June, Holmes has earned 4.00+ ERA in the last three months. Eury Perez (7-5, 4.20 ERA) will start for the Marlins. He has pitched 9.0 scoreless innings in his last two starts.
Heading into the series, both teams were batting at a strong pace in their last ten games, with the Marlins at .264 and the Mets at .258. Xavier Edwards who paces Miami had three hits on Friday, while Connor Norby went yard. Pete Alonso is certain to finish second in the NL RBIs list and has a .287 batting average in September.
Prediction: Marlins 6, Mets 5
Picks: Mets ML (-125), Over 8.5 runs