Marlins vs. Nationals: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 10, 2025

After blasting 15 runs in the Game 1 win, the Washington Nationals' offence shone brightly yet again on Tuesday, winning 7-5 against the Miami Marlins. With the win they took a 6-5 lead in the regular season between the two opponents.

The two wins are part of Nationals' seven wins in the last eight games. They have a 60-84 record but remain 5th in the NL East. The Marlins are 5.5 games above them in the 3rd spot but, conversely, have lost seven of their last eight games, which includes five against the Nats.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game 3: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at loanDepot Park

Money Line: Marlins -163, Nationals +136

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs

Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable

Marlins vs. Nationals Game 3: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Marlins

Dane Myers: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Kyle Stowers: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Derek Hill: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),

Connor Norby: 10 Day IL (Quad strain),

Graham Pauley: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Edward Cabrera: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Ryan Gusto: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Freddy Tarnok: 15 Day IL (Ankle),

Braxton Garrett: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Anthony Bender: 60 Day IL (Tibia),

Ryan Weathers: 60 Day IL (Lat),

Andrew Nardi: 60 Day IL (Back),

Tyler Zuber: 60 Day IL (Lat),

Griffin Conine: 60 Day IL (Arm),

Max Meyer: 60 Day IL (Hip),

Jesus Tinoco: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Valente Bellozo: day-to-day (Tricep)

Nationals

MacKenzie Gore: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Drew Millas: 60 Day IL (Finger),

Josiah Gray: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Trevor Williams: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

DJ Herz: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Derek Law: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Keibert Ruiz: 7 Day IL (Concussion)

Expected Lineups

Marlins

2B X. Edwards S CF Jakob Marsee L C A. Ramirez R SS Otto Lopez R 1B Liam Hicks L DH H. Hernandez R LF T. Johnston L 3B M. Acosta R RF Victor Mesa L

Nationals

DH James Wood L SS CJ Abrams L C Riley Adams R 1B A. Chaparro R 2B Paul DeJong R RF Dylan Crews R LF Daylen Lile L 3B Brady House R CF Jacob Young R

Marlins vs. Nationals Game 3: Expert Picks and Prediction

Nationals' Jake Irvin (8-11, 5.71 ERA) faces Marlins' Eury Perez (6-5, 4.66 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. Irvin is 0-6 since the start of August in seven starts. He had a disastrous 8.78 ERA last month and earned seven runs in a start against the Chicago Cubs last week. Perez, was slightly better with a 5.60 ERA in August but also earned seven runs in his last start against the Nationals.

Both offenses are currently high-fly. Washington have hit 14 home runs in last ten games with 5.7 runs per game scored. Josh Bell has hit four of the 14 dingers in the last three games. Otto Lopez is looking to end the season on a high note for Miami, having hit two homers and four RBIs at a .353 pace in the last five games.

Prediction: Marlins 6, Nationals 5

Picks: Marlins ML (-163), Over 8.5 runs

