Matt Barnes Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for former All-Star reliever after electing for free agency

Matt Barnes will test his luck on the open market after declining an outright assignment by the Washington Nationals. The former All-Star decided to opt for free agency in an attempt to land with a new club for the remainder of the season. Given the number of injuries so far this year, this may end up being the right decision for the 33-year-old.

"As expected, Matt Barnes declined his outright assignment to Triple-A after he was DFA’d this week, so he’s now a free agent." - @MarkZuckerman

It has been a difficult season for Matt Barnes, as the World Series champion has struggled mightily on the mound. Through 13.1 innings this year with the Washington Nationals, Barnes has posted a 6.75 ERA with 10 strikeouts.

While those numbers leave much to be desired, he is only a few years removed from his only All-Star selection. This could benefit Barnes as he enters free agency as many clubs have emphasized bolstering their bullpens throughout the season. It may not be long before Barnes lands himself another deal.

Here's a look at 3 potential landing spots for Matt Barnes in free agency

#1 - Los Angeles Angels

One fit that might make the most sense for both parties is the Los Angeles Angels. It has been a difficult season for the Angels with a number of injuries taking their toll on the club. Two of these injuries happened to Robert Stephenson and Chase Silseth.

"Robert Stephenson, who signed a three year $33M contract with the Angels this offseason, will miss the full year" - @TalkinBaseball_

It's doubtful that Barnes will wind up with a club and contender for the closer role, however, his veteran experience on a low-risk deal could help the Angels down the stretch.

#2 - Miami Marlins

One of the most disappointing teams this season has been the Miami Marlins. After reaching the postseason last year, the team has struggled mightily out of the gate, posting a 10-29 record. Matt Barnes could carve out a decent role with the Marlins as both Anthony Bender and Andrew Nardi both currently own ERAs over 6.00.

Miami could be an ideal landing spot for Barnes, as it could present him with an opportunity to rebuild his value. If he were to turn things around, the Marlins could use Barnes as a trade chip near the deadline.

#3 - Toronto Blue Jays

Much like the Marlins, the Toronto Blue Jays entered the 2024 campaign with postseason aspirations. That being said, things have not exactly gone according to plan. The team has struggled across the board, however, one of the Blue Jays' biggest weaknesses this year has been the bullpen.

"Erik Swanson's tough start to 2024 continues. Two-run shot. #BlueJays down, 10-8. This game has absolutely fallen apart on them." - @KeeganMatheson

Jordan Romano, Erik Swanson, Tim Mayza, Genesis Cabrera, and Trevor Richards have all struggled at times this season. Barnes could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Blue Jays if they are looking for outside bullpen help.

