Matt Chapman Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for hot-hitting Blue Jays slugger

Matt Chapman has been excellent for Toronto and is having the best offensive season of his MLB career. Through 31 games this year, Chapman has a dazzling .351 batting average with five home runs and 21 RBI. Chapman has been named as the American League Player of the Month for his incredible April.

The 30-year-old Gold Glove Award winner has caught fire at the most opportune time as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season. If he can maintain a similar level of production throughout the season, he should be able to land a lucrative deal in free agency.

However, taking into account his offensive struggles in recent years, the Blue Jays may not consider him a part of their future plans, especially if his production dips throughout the season. Considering his pending unrestricted free agency, if the Blue Jays decide that he is not their third baseman for the next few years, they may allow him to test the free agent market.

Here's a look at three teams that may look to sign the veteran third baseman if he hits the open market.

The New York Mets may look at Matt Chapman in free agency

According to MLB analyst Jon Heyman, the New York Mets may look to Chapman as a replacement for Eduardo Escobar. Much like the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mets have one of the top third-base prospects in the game, Brett Baty. While his sample size in the MLB is limited, Baty has not performed at the potential superstar level that many project for him.

"NEWS: @JonHeyman believes the #Mets could make a run at 3B Matt Chapman in free agency next winter. #LGM" - @genymets

Given the New York Mets' World Series aspirations after their record-breaking spending spree this offseason, owner Steve Cohen will likely lean toward the veteran rather than wait for a prospect to develop.

The Chicago Cubs could be contenders to land Matt Chapman

While the Chicago Cubs may not be World Series contenders, the front office has made their intentions of reaching the postseason known. After winning the World Series in 2016, the Cubs have not been in the playoffs since 2020.

Ron Sochacki @RonSochacki @CHGO_Cubs @LukeStuckmeyer Good podcast topic: would you trade Happ for Matt Chapman? Blue Jays have a 23 year old 3rd base stud coming up (Barger) and they’re weak in outfield. This would be a good deadline trade.

"@CHGO_Cubs @LukeStuckmeyer Good podcast topic: would you trade Happ for Matt Chapman? Blue Jays have a 23 year old 3rd base stud coming up (Barger) and they’re weak in outfield. This would be a good deadline trade." - @RonSochacki

Chapman could find himself in a versatile, veteran lineup that features veterans such as Dansby Swanson, Trey Mancini, and Patrick Wisdom. He could be able to land a lucrative deal with the Cubs, who have been aggressively re-tooling their lineup.

The New York Yankees could upgrade at third base by signing Chapman

Chapman could very well be the missing piece for the New York Yankees. The team has struggled to find a superstar third baseman since Alex Rodriguez, with Josh Donaldson supposed to bring star power to the position. The Donaldson experiment has failed spectacularly, however, Matt Chapman could be seen as a replacement for the former AL MVP.

Andrew Stoeten @AndrewStoeten The worse things get for the Yankees the more I think they’ll throw a staggering amount of money at Matt Chapman this winter. The worse things get for the Yankees the more I think they’ll throw a staggering amount of money at Matt Chapman this winter.

"The worse things get for the Yankees the more I think they’ll throw a staggering amount of money at Matt Chapman this winter." - @AndrewStoeten

