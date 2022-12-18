Dansby Swanson contract: Breaking down the All-Star shortstop's seven-year deal

The Chicago Cubs have continued their bust offseason, locking up free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract. The "Cubbies" were rumored to have been interested in each of the top four free agent shortstops, Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Trea Turner, before landing their new star.

Dansby Swanson has reportedly signed with the A lot of flow coming to the Windy City!Dansby Swanson has reportedly signed with the #Cubs A lot of flow coming to the Windy City!Dansby Swanson has reportedly signed with the #Cubs. https://t.co/A6d20lwm4V

Swanson's new deal with the Cubs will carry an average annual salary of $25.3 million, making him the highest-paid player on the payroll, ahead of Marcus Stroman ($25 million) and Seiya Suzuki ($18 million).

The move is yet another for Chicago, who are looking to return to the postseason following a disappointing 74-88 season. Earlier this offseason, the Cubs signed free agents Cody Bellinger and Brad Boxberger to a one-year deal, as ownership has made it clear that they want to return to the playoffs sooner rather than later.

David Haugh @DavidHaugh Jed Hoyer closed the deal. Tom Ricketts made money available and Hoyer signed one of top four SS in market. Did he overpay? Maybe. Probably. Doesn’t matter. Cubs had to get their guy, and Dansby Swanson’s a winner whose glove makes defense #Cubs strength. Big move—and right one. Jed Hoyer closed the deal. Tom Ricketts made money available and Hoyer signed one of top four SS in market. Did he overpay? Maybe. Probably. Doesn’t matter. Cubs had to get their guy, and Dansby Swanson’s a winner whose glove makes defense #Cubs strength. Big move—and right one.

Dansby Swanson enjoyed a productive season on both sides of the ball last year for the Atlanta Braves, setting new career highs in several offensive categories, including RBIs (96), stolen bases (18), and batting average (.277). He also hit 25 home runs, helping him secure his first career All-Star selection.

Defensively, Swanson finished at the top of most statistical categories. He posted a 20 OAA (outs above average), 7 more than the second-highest finisher, and his defensive value ranked nearly 5 more than Francisco Lindor, who finished second.

Thank you Dansby for everything. Enjoy the Windy City! Don’t forget about us Braves fans! @Cubs take care of our man @LieutenantDans7 you got a leader. You got a fan favorite. You got IMO the best shortstop in the game.Thank you Dansby for everything. Enjoy the Windy City! Don’t forget about us Braves fans! #bravescountry @Cubs take care of our man @LieutenantDans7 you got a leader. You got a fan favorite. You got IMO the best shortstop in the game. Thank you Dansby for everything. Enjoy the Windy City! Don’t forget about us Braves fans! #bravescountry

Dansby Swanson's accomplishments in the MLB

The 28-year-old superstar shortstop for the Chicago Cubs has enjoyed a productive career in the MLB. In seven seasons in MLB, Swanson was selected to the 2022 All-Star Team, as well as winning a Gold Glove last season at shortstop.

In 2021, Swanson helped the Atlanta Braves win their first World Series title since 1995. He will now bring his veteran leadership to a Cubs team that is looking to begin a new era.

