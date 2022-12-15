Francisco Lindor Contract: Comparing the Mets star's deal with Carlos Correa's Giants contract

Now that Carlos Correa has signed a new lucrative deal with the San Francisco Giants, Francisco Lindor is no longer the highest-paid shortstop in the MLB. The Giants landed the new face of their franchise on a 13-year, $350 million. The deal surpassed that of Lindor, who was the highest-paid shortstop after he signed a 10-year, $341,000,000 with the New York Mets.

MetsFanMania @MetsFanMania Francisco Lindor’s extension is the richest deal in Mets history, beating out David Wright’s 8-year, $138 million contract in 2012. Francisco Lindor’s extension is the richest deal in Mets history, beating out David Wright’s 8-year, $138 million contract in 2012. https://t.co/TYblpdMci6

However, while Correa holds a more valuable contract, Lindor's average annual salary is roughly $7 million more per season than the Giants' new superstar. Francisco Lindor is set to make $34,100,000 next season, whereas Correa will make $26,923,077.

Lindor is one of two shortstops who make over $30 million or more per season with the other being Corey Seager, who signed a 10-year, $325,000,000 deal with the Texas Rangers last offseason.

Bowen’s Cards @BowensCards The market for an elite MLB SS



Once Dansby gets his big deal, that will be TEN active shortstops paid over $140 million, including two who signed well before they were UFAs.



Assuming Dansby gets 10 years, over 25% of the league will have a SS locked up for a decade + The market for an elite MLB SSOnce Dansby gets his big deal, that will be TEN active shortstops paid over $140 million, including two who signed well before they were UFAs.Assuming Dansby gets 10 years, over 25% of the league will have a SS locked up for a decade + https://t.co/3OR9pKZ5Mt

After struggling to secure a long-term contract last offseason, Correa joined the Twins on a three-year, $105 million deal that included a first-year opt-out. After finishing the season with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs while also hitting .291 with the Twins, Correa chose to opt out of his contract, hitting the open market in pursuit of a long-term deal.

A look at Francisco Lindor's career in the MLB

Lindor was originally drafted by the Cleveland Indians with the 8th overall pick of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Montverde Academy in Florida. He was selected behind superstars such as Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon.

As a rookie, Lindor was a breakout star for Cleveland, batting .313 through 99 games while hitting 12 home runs and 52 RBIs, while also stealing 12 bases. He would go on to finish second in Rookie of the Year voting, losing to eventual winner Carlos Correa.

Metsmerized Online @Metsmerized The best shortstop in baseball you ask?



Well, Francisco Lindor led all shortstops with a 6.8 fWAR in 2022. The best shortstop in baseball you ask?Well, Francisco Lindor led all shortstops with a 6.8 fWAR in 2022. https://t.co/TKkdnwrpeK

Last season with the New York Mets, Lindor maintained a .270 batting average, while also adding 26 home runs, 107 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. He finished 9th in National League MVP voting.

