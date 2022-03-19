WATCH: New York Mets' four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor gifts fan a baseball, follows it up with a smashing dinger for the home crowd

The New York Mets had a rough season last year. Marred by injuries, season-long star player slumps and poor coaching, the team labored to a mediocre 77 wins. This was unacceptable for new owner Steve Cohen. Cohen, the richest owner in the sport, made major waves in his first year of the season. Putting his money to work after overhauling the front office, he brought in Cleveland Guardians All-Star Shortstop Francisco Lindor via trade, making Lindor the highest paid shortstop in Major League Baseball history with a 10-year, $341 million contract.

The new shortstop start the year in a slump, earning boos from his new fans in Queens by June. He then went on the Injured List but returned for a solid closeout. However, his .232 batting average and .412 slugging percentage were the worst marks of Lindor’s career. Poor performance wasn’t the only issue with Lindor. He and second baseman Jeff McNeil got into a fight in the dugout early in the season. Lindor was also seen giving fans thumbs-down gestures during a game in August.

"Francisco Lindor, Javier Báez and Kevin Pillar were among those Mets players to flash thumbs-down signs after their hits today. 'When we don't get success, we're going to get booed,' Báez explained afterward. 'So they [the fans] are going to get booed when we get success.'" - @ Anthony DiComo

The boos hurt Lindor, but it appears he still loves the fans as demonstrated in this video from SNY, the media arm of the New York Mets. During an intrasquad game at the New York Mets Spring Training site in Port St. Lucie, while he was in the on-deck circle, Lindor tossed a ball to a fan. The ball unfortunately fell into the tunnel. Instead of leaving it alone, Lindor chased the ball and handed it to the young fan. He received a round of applause as he trotted back to the on-deck circle. When he made his way to the batter’s box, Lindor crushed a home run, a no-doubter to right field, and the crowd erupted in cheers.

"Francisco Lindor went into the tunnel to get a baseball for a fan. Then he hit a towering home run" - @ SNY

The expectations are going to be even more intense for Lindor and the New York Mets entering the 2022 season. Steve Cohen has doubled down his efforts to build a winning ball club, hiring experienced manager Buck Showalter to helm a roster that includes new additions such as Starling Marte, Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar, Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer. The Mets have already exceeded the luxury tax threshold in an attempt to keep pace with the Phillies, who are also trying to build a contending roster after a disappointing season, and the World Series Champion Braves.

